Adventist Health recently informed more than 800 patients in Lodi that their personal and medical information was potentially compromised during a data breach at a Southern California hospital last September.
Adventist Health Simi Valley learned of a phishing incident that compromised an employee’s email account, the health care provider said in a statement released on Friday. Phishing refers to the fraudulent attempt to obtain sensitive information such as usernames, passwords and credit card details.
While the incident occurred on Sept. 30, Adventist Health officials did not discover that patient information was present in the associate’s email account until Oct. 14. Patients were notified on Jan. 6.
Adventist Health, which serves more than 75 communities in three states, confirmed the compromised email account contained patient information outside of the immediate service area due to information made available through partner and vendor communications.
Patient information that may have been available through the compromised associate’s login credentials include name, date of birth, medical record number, hospital account number, insurance information and other information related to care received as a patient.
“While there is no indication that any patient information was accessed or acquired, the safety and privacy of our patients is our highest priority,” the statement read. “Even though the incident was isolated, out of an abundance of caution, we have provided information to potentially impacted individuals in each of our communities, including 825 potentially impacted patients residing in Lodi.”
Adventist said it will be offering the patients a year of free identity theft protection services through a data breach and recovery services expert.
“Adventist Health is dedicated to serving our communities and ensuring its members’ safety and privacy is protected and sincerely apologizes for the worry and inconvenience that this situation may have caused,” the statement read.
Those potentially impacted patients with additional questions may call 1-833-719-0090.