The Lodi City Council will continue to hold its informal Tuesday morning meetings known as “shirtsleeves” at Carnegie Forum.
Because the city council is made up of relatively new members — two of which were elected last November and two who were elected in 2020 — city staff wanted to gauge support for shirtsleeve sessions at the regular Wednesday night meeting.
The council has historically held two types of meetings: its regular meeting on the first and third Wednesday of each month, and an informal informational meeting, commonly known as shirtsleeve meetings, on Tuesday mornings at 7 a.m.
The shirtsleeve meetings allow in-depth discussions of topics that may come before council for consideration at a later date.
The city council is not able to take formal action or give formal direction at the meetings, but the time slot has been used to hold special meetings when more immediate action of the council is necessary, staff said.
Some discussions presented on Tuesday mornings could be undertaken at regular meetings, staff said, but doing so could increase the amount of time spent at Carnegie Forum on Wednesday nights.
In addition, staff said the shirtsleeve meetings have met opposition over the years, as some residents object to the early hour, while others have raised concerns about accessibility since the sessions are not televised.
Vice Mayor Lisa Craig and councilman Alan Nakanishi supported keeping shirtsleeve meetings on their schedule, with the former suggesting Tuesday morning discussions are guaranteed to last about an hour.
City manager Steve Schwabauer acknowledged that there have been shirtsleeves that only last 15 minutes, and can sometimes be considered not worth holding after the fact.
“We’ve gotten a lot of value out of the last few we’ve been in,” Craig said. “I’ve even participated in some as a member of the public. I’ve asked a few individuals what they thought (of the meetings) and they didn’t realize we have 7 a.m. (sessions.)”
Craig added that she has heard from residents that 7 p.m. is too late to attend a meeting, but they’d be willing to attend the 7 a.m. sessions on their way to work.
Mayor Mikey Hothi said the shirtsleeves should continue, but only during weeks where staff has topics to present to the council that will provide lengthy, in-depth discussions. If there is a week without such topics, he said, then a shirtsleeve simply shouldn’t be held.
“It makes sense when we have ‘meatier’ topics to discuss,” he said. “But it is inaccessible to the public. I think past councils have pressured staff to have these every week, then we end up with some 10-15 minute discussions.”
