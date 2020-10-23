GALT — Three people were arrested on drugs, gun and burglary charges last week in Galt during two separate incidents.
On Oct. 15 at about 1:41 p.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the area of Lake Canyon Avenue and Golden Heights Drive.
The caller said a man had entered through a window of the residence while two children were inside. The burglar fled from the residence, jumped over a rear fence and into a neighbor’s yard, the caller said.
As officers were responding, another caller reported a man matching the burglar’s description had made entry into their garage and stated he was being chased by several subjects with rifles, police said.
Officers arrived on scene and searched for the burglar, who was found to have made entry into the residence through a garage door and attempted to hide between a couch and coffee table, police said.
Galt resident Louis Dulay, 55, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, child endangerment, loitering on private property with intent to commit a crime, and tampering with a vehicle. He was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail without incident, police said.
On Oct. 17 at 8:21 a.m., Galt Police Department Officers were on patrol in the 1000 block of North Lincoln Way when they made contact with two individuals, one of whom had an outstanding arrest warrant, police said, according to reports.
During a probation search, 34-year-old George Hanley of Galt was found to have about 2 grams of heroin in his possession, according to police. A search of his vehicle found a loaded Glock 44 handgun under the driver’s seat, several used methamphetamine smoking pipes, and approximately 2.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, police said.
Officers also searched Hanley’s nearby hotel room, where they reported finding about 2.2 grams of suspected heroin and about 31 grams of suspected methamphetamine in individually packaged plastic baggies, police said.
Hanley was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of drug paraphernalia, a probation violation, and two active warrants out of Sacramento County, police said.
His companion, identified as 27-year-old Jessica Hockford of Galt, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, a probation violation, and an active warrant out of Sacramento County, police said.
Both Hanley and Hockford were booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.