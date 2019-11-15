LODI — Berghold Vineyards will host a gift drive Nov. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. to collect toys and clothing for the Lodi Adopt-A-Child program.
Kaighton Berghold, 7, has a goal to collect 101 Christmas gifts for the program, which benefits families and children who face a holiday season without gifts.
Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, and meet Father Christmas when you bring a donation. Berghold Vineyards is located at 17343 N. Cherry Road.
— Wes Bowers
Circus Royal to perform in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — See acrobats, aerial artists, jugglers, a contortionist, a clown band and the Human Cannonball at Circus Royal Spectacular this weekend.
The circus will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 and Monday, Nov. 18, as well as 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17, next to Woodbridge Community Church at 19350 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Woodbridge.
— Kyla Cathey
Kennel clubs to host four-day dog show
STOCKTON — The Golden Valley and San Joaquin kennel clubs will host their clustered four-day dog shows Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 at at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, 1658 S. Airport Way in Stockton, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dogs from all over the country will be vying for Best In Show, participating in confirmation, obedience, rally and Barn Hunt competitions. There will also be a puppy competition on Nov. 28 and 29 from 4-6 p.m. An Ugly Sweater contest will also be held Dec. 1.
There will be a public education center Nov. 28 and 29 with free information about owning and training a dog, as well as grooming, handling, and picking the right dog for your family.
The event is free, but parking is $10. For more information, visit www.sanjoaquinkc.org.
— Wes Bowers
Annual Trout Bout to be Saturday in Stockton
STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation and the Delta Fly Fishers will host the annual Trout Bout on Saturday, beginning at 6:15 a.m. at Oak Grove Regional Park, 4520 W 8 Mile Road, Stockton.
Over 2,500 pounds of trout will be planted prior to the tournament, which is open to everyone. Prizes will be awarded in youth and adult categories. Kids 15 years old and under can fish for free at Oak Grove’s 10-acre lake during the event.
There is limit of five trout per person, and all State Fish and Game laws apply. Participants must supply their own fishing equipment.
There is not a registration fee for attendees, but adults and youth 16 to 18 years old will be required to pay a $5 fishing permit fee, and are required to have a valid California fishing license. A $6 vehicle-parking fee will also apply.
Park gates will be open at 6:15 a.m., derby registration closes at 10 a.m. and the last weigh-in is at 12:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded shortly thereafter. For more information, call 209-331-2050.
— Oula Miqbel
Amtrak San Joaquins ready for holiday surge
SACRAMENTO — In anticipation of the busiest travel week of the year, Amtrak and the San Joaquins Joint Powers Authority are prepared to accommodate the surge of holiday travelers with extra equipment and additional capacity on Amtrak San Joaquins service.
Tickets sell out quickly, so customers are encouraged to plan ahead and book early.
Last year, the Capitol Corridor and San Joaquins combined saw a 65% increase in ridership the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and a 68% increase the Sunday following Thanksgiving.
The Amtrak San Joaquins route travels daily between Sacramento, Stockton, Oakland, Fresno and Bakersfield, along with Thruway buses that provide connecting service to 135 destinations in California and Nevada, including Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, San Diego, Napa Valley, Las Vegas and Reno. It also serves students traveling to and from a number of colleges and universities including Sac State, Fresno State, UC Merced and more.
Amtrak San Joaquins offers various discounts to students, veterans, military personnel and their families, disabled and elderly riders and more.
Amtrak San Joaquins trains feature comfortable seating and offer a wide variety of amenities including free WIFI, electrical outlets in each row, an on-board Café Car offering seasonal sandwiches, snacks and beverages, bike racks and much more.
— Oula Miqbel