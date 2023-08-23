STOCKTON — This year’s State of the County address will look a little different than it has in the past.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved allocating as much as $20,000 toward the annual event, which will be held Sept. 19 in the City of Tracy.
Board chairman Robert Rickman, who represents Tracy, said he wanted to the State of the County to be an event similar to those held by cities in the area.
“If you look at the City of Stockton, or Tracy and Manteca does... is to have it at a venue,” he said. “And this year, (the event) will be very different. We plan to have it at the Grand Theater, and the Tracy Chamber of Commerce is partnering with us and they’ve invited us there.”
Stockton’s State of the City has been held at the Port of Stockton for a number of years, and Tracy’s event is held at the Grand Theater of the Arts. The City of Lodi and the Lodi Chamber of Commerce have long held the State of the City at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club.
The events typically feature chamber leaders speaking about economic development, as well as a guest speaker before the mayor takes the stage to address attendees.
However, the State of the County had been held in board chambers at 22 N. San Joaquin Street, and the chair’s address has been 10 to 20 minutes long at the beginning of a regular supervisors meeting.
Some board chairs have read their speech off prepared papers, and others, like Supervisor Tom Patti did two years ago, presented a pre-recorded video.
The $20,000 allocated Tuesday will be used for video production and recording purposes, according to the staff agenda. There are still other cost associated with the event that have yet to be determined, staff said.
“One reason I like this idea, and I like what the cities do, is if you see all the good that this board has done ... and our staff and employees ... people need to know what’s going on in our county,” Rickman said. “This gives the public the chance to see the county in action, and I think that’s something we have done a poor job of in the past.”
The Sept. 19 event will feature a presentation by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, and University of the Pacific President Christopher Callahan will be the guest speaker, Rickman said.
In addition, the event will be free, he said, unlike what cities do.
“I think there’s nothing cooler than taking government to the people, so I applaud you,” Supervisor Steve Ding told Rickman. “Quite frankly, I think we should do more of it more often.”
