Adventist Health to manage Stockton’s Dameron Hospital

STOCKTON — In an effort to increase health care access for San Joaquin County residents, Adventist Health has agreed to take over management of Dameron Hospital on Jan. 1.
“We’re really excited to be partnering with Dameron to secure the hospital’s future and ensure it provides health care for years to come,” Adventist Health Lodi Memorial President Daniel Wolcott said Wednesday.
“This strengthens our presence in San Joaquin County, and we’re looking forward to serving a portion of the community beyond Lodi.”
Adventist Health was selected to manage the 202-bed health care facility because of its commitment to the community, a quality it shares with the hospital, Dameron president and chief executive officer Lorraine Auerbach said.
“Dameron is a freestanding hospital, and freestanding hospitals struggle with a lot of things,” Auerbach said. “It’s hard to compete (with other health care facilities), and it’s hard to get reasonable costs for patients. We’ve been looking for a partner for many years, and our board made a commitment to ensure the hospital’s future within the community.”
Based in Roseville, Adventist Health operates 21 hospitals, and more than 280 medical offices, home care services and retirement centers in California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii, with 37,000 employees.
Lodi Memorial announced in 2014 it was looking into merging with another health care system due to finance issues, and the following year, Adventist Health purchased the facility for $98 million.
The merger came after nearly two years of negotiations and approval from then-state attorney general Kamala Harris.
Since Adventist Health took over, it has reported that emergency room visits at Lodi Memorial have risen by 60 percent. Inpatient stays have risen by 30 percent in that time as well, the organization said.
Wolcott said Dameron Hospital’s addition to the Adventist Health network will not adversely affect operation at Lodi Memorial.
“With this agreement, we strengthen our position in San Joaquin County,” he said. “This is good for Lodi. Part of this affiliation will show the great work Lodi Memorial has done, and the reputation that Adventist Health has gained.”
Auerbach said she will be stepping aside as Dameron CEO, but will stay on as a consultant with the hospital board.
Wolcott will take over as the hospital’s CEO, managing both Dameron and Lodi Memorial for Adventist Health, he said.