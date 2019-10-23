STOCKTON — Some 6,000 ghouls, ghosts and goblins ages 3 to 11 will haunt University of the Pacific’s Stockton campus at the school’s 21st annual Safe Trick or Treat today at 5 p.m.
Carnival booths hosted by Pacific’s clubs, organizations and athletics teams will be located on Knoles Lawn and DeRosa University Center Lawn. Organizers plan to hand out thousands of pieces of candy.
For more information, contact Keith Michaud at 209-946-3275.
— Wes Bowers
Huge marijuana grow in found in Acampo; five people arrested
ACAMPO — On Oct. 20, AgNet detective with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office located a large marijuana grow in the 4000 block of Emerson Road.
Five people were arrested, one of whom attempted to hide under a trailer, the Sheriff’s Office said. Nearly 1,000 plants were found, as well as a shotgun and more than $28,000, the Sheriff’s Office said. No further information was available Tuesday.
— Wes Bowers
Free Halloween haunted house hosted by MABPRO training
LODI — Management of Assaultive Business Professionals will host a haunted house on Oct. 31 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the MABPRO training warehouse, 2405 Stockton St., Lodi.
MABPRO is a company based out of Lodi that teaches people how to manage and react in distressing situations, basic rescue training techniques, and emergency medical service certification worldwide.
The haunted house is free and open to the public, children under the age of are note recommended to attend, to learn more about the haunted house visit the MABPRO Facebook page at https://www. facebook.com/MabproDotCom/
— Oula Miqbel
Scotto’s Wine and Cider goes acoustic for Red Kettle Drive
LODI — Scotto’s Wine and Cider will host local musicians to perform and raise funds for the Lodi Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive on Nov. 7 from 5:30 p.m. at Scotto’s Wine and Cider, 14 S. School St., Lodi.
It is most recognized during the Christmas season through its volunteers who stand outside of businesses and play or sing Christmas carols or ring bells to inspire passers-by to place donations of cash and checks inside the trademark red kettles.
Local performances for the evening include; FunkyTim, Acoustic Measures, Zoe Rose, Dave Watson, Marirose Powell, and C.J. Schmierer & Dave Massey.
Admission into the pub is free.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Mayor’s annual State of the City Breakfast to be Nov. 6
WOODBRIDGE — The Lodi District Chamber of Commerce and Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, will host the annual Mayor’s State of the City Breakfast on Nov. 6 from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club 950 E. Woodbridge Road, Woodbridge.
This annual event focuses on the future of the city, as well as the direction and plans for upcoming projects and vision for the future.
The Chamber of Commerce convenes business leaders and influencers throughout the community to this event.
Tickets can be purchased for $45 through the Chamber of Commerce at https://bit.ly/2ocY1yC.
— Oula Miqbel
Drop off unwanted prescription drugs at Saturday drives
STOCKTON — On Saturday, the San Joaquin County Opioid Safety Coalition, Safe Kids San Joaquin County, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and local law enforcement will offer the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
A new addition to the free disposal event this year is the acceptance of vaping devices with the batteries removed.
Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps; only pills, patches and vaping devices without batteries will be accepted at the following locations;
• San Joaquin County WIC Program: 620 N. Aurora St, Stockton: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Code 3 Wear: 304 Lincoln Center, Stockton: 10 a.m. to 2p.m.
• Lathrop Senior Center: 15707 5th St, Lathrop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— Oula Miqbel
Day of the Dead celebration to be on Saturday in Stockton
STOCKTON — The Mexican Heritage Center & Gallery invites the public to a “Dia de Los Muertos Street Festival” on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sutter Street between Main and Washington streets, and on Market Street between San Joaquin and California streets in downtown Stockton.
The festival will feature street art, a “Catrina” pageant, car show, food vendors, kids’ corner, face painting, cultural vendors, art exhibit, Aztec dancers, live music, folkoric dancers and a Memory Wall.
For more information, visit mexicanheritagecenter.org or call 209-969-9306.
— Wes Bowers
Farmers donate local produce and beef for cooking classes
STOCKTON — About 2,725 high school students from six San Joaquin County school districts will learn how to cook with locally grown produce and meat through a donation from the local agriculture industry.
For three weeks beginning this past Tuesday, instructors from 15 participating high schools will receive two agricultural commodities and recipes to share with their classes. Selections will highlight locally sourced produce, starting with pumpkins and garbanzo beans.
Lodi Unified School District campuses receiving these commodities include Lodi, Tokay and McNair high schools.
The San Joaquin-Stanislaus CattleWomen, San Joaquin Chapter of California Women for Agriculture, and the San Joaquin Farm Bureau Federation partnered to donate more than 500 pounds of cheese, olives, pumpkins, dry garbanzo beans, walnuts and beef.
Teachers will collect the goods at the Stockton campus of the San Joaquin County Office of Education, which coordinated the donation of the goods with school districts.
— Wes Bowers
POLITICAL NOTES
Greater Lodi Area Democrats to meet, hear WOW speaker
The Greater Lodi Area Democrats will meet on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Richmaid Restaurant, 100 S Cherokee. The featured speaker will be Jen Young from the Lodi WOW Science Museum. This meeting is open to the public. For information, contact President Margeaux Webb 209-712-4376.
— Wes Bowers
CORRECTION
The Woodbridge/Acampo Halloween Festival on Oct. 27 is open only to residents of Woodbridge and Acampo.