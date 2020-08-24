In a video posted on YouTube Monday morning, the Lodi Police Department named Officer Joravar “Joey” Atwal as the officer involved in last year’s shooting in the 900 block of Industrial Way.
The video, which lasts about 20 minutes, was released nearly 10 months after Atwal exchanged gunfire with a man allegedly attempting to break into a business at 902 Industrial Way the morning of Nov. 5, 2019.
It includes a summary of the incident, recordings of the two 9-1-1 calls, as well as surveillance camera footage taken from a nearby business where the incident occurred, and footage from Atwal’s body camera.
That morning at about 5 a.m., officers received a report of gunshots heard in the area of East Hilborn and Garfield streets. About a minute later, officers received another call reporting that a male was attempting to break into a vehicle located in the parking lot at 902 Industrial Way, and multiple gunshots were heard.
According to police officers, there was no evidence of a shooting near Hilborn and Garfield streets. Officers then made their way to Industrial Way. Atwal was the first to arrive on scene at Industrial Way at about 5:10 a.m., the video states.
In the 9-1-1 recording, a caller reports he saw a man rummaging through his Ford F150 truck at 902 Industrial Way, but did not see a gun. The caller told dispatch operators he had locked himself in the bathroom at Terracon — his place of employment — out of safety.
Dispatch operators tell the caller, whose name is not identified, that officers are on their way.
Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows a figure — identified as the suspect by the police department — prowling around building across the street on Industrial Way just before 5 a.m.
Atwal arrived at about 5:10 a.m, and used the spotlight on his vehicle to investigate the scene. He parks just east of the building and exits the vehicle.
It is difficult to see the incident occur from the video, but a minute after Atwal exits his vehicle, another officer arrives in scene to assist.
Body camera footage shows Atwal arriving on scene, exiting the vehicle and attempting to walk around the rear of the car before doubling back and firing from cover.
Atwal is seen reloading once during the 1-minute exchange of gunfire. He tells the suspect, later identified as Marco Aquino, to drop the weapon. Aquino can be heard saying something unintelligible as Atwal orders him to drop the weapon.
As a second officer arrives, Atwal explains Aquino fired on him, and he fired back. The end of the video displays the weapons Aquino had in his possession, an assault rifle and handgun.
The video can be viewed at tinyurl.com/LodiOIS2019