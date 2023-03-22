The San Joaquin County Planning Commission will consider approving a use permit for a new agricultural building nearly 100,000 square feet in size just outside the Lodi city limits next month.
Applicant Mike Smith Engineering, Inc., of Lodi, is proposing a two-story agricultural processing facility totaling 96,959 square feet in size at 6550 E. Highway 12.
The project was initially scheduled to be discussed during a special meeting on March 16, but the planning commission said the applicant asked for a continuance to April 5.
Because commissioner Christopher Meehleis would not be able to attend the meeting, the discussion was delayed to April 20.
Meehleis represents Lodi on the five-district board.
In addition to a two-story building, the applicant has proposed a 12,400-square-foot roof overhang on the site for storage, according to the March 16 agenda.
The main building’s first floor will include 80,000 square feet for agricultural processing, packing, storage, and the second floor will include 4,559 square feet of storage space.
There will also be 192 overflow parking spaces for seasonal employees.
The site is currently a vacant piece of property owned by River Maid Land Company, according to staff.
In 2016, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors rezoned it from agriculture to I/T to accommodate a truck terminal by request of the landowner.
However, staff said River Maid decided not to pursue the rezoning because an I/T designation does not permit the project’s underlying use, which is the agricultural processing facility.
According to www.lawinsider.com, an agricultural processing facility is one “which adds value to, refines, or processes raw agricultural goods, including but not limited to washing, sorting, cutting, bagging, freezing, canning, packing, bottling, or butchering.”
Once complete, the facility will operate on two work schedules, the first being year-round with eight-hour shifts, five days a week.
About three employees will be onsite each day, and one truck will enter or exit each week, according to staff.
The second schedule will be seasonal for 12 weeks out of the year, with about 75 additional employees on site.
Staff said the applicant expects most of the seasonal employees will carpool to work, resulting in about 30 additional vehicles accessing the site during this time. As a result, 192 parking spaces will be provided along East Pine Street for seasonal work.
In addition, five weekly truck trips are anticipated during the seasonal schedule, which would entail the processing and packaging components of the facility, staff said.
Entry into the facility will be made possible from a driveway entrance along East Pine Street, and the applicant estimates 75% of the proposed building will be utilized for fruit processing,
The remaining 25% will be rented to a third party for storage of produce containers.
The April 20 meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at 44 N. San Joaquin St., sixth floor, in Stockton. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the planning commission’s YouTube page.
