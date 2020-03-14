All southbound lanes of Highway 99 near Harney Lane in Lodi remained closed Saturday evening after a deadly shooting involving San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies.
No deputies were injured in the shooting, but the suspect sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, according to law enforcement officials.
At about 2 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies spotted a vehicle that the Lodi Police Department had pursued earlier in the day for a criminal violation, said Andrea Lopez, public information officer with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. The deputies attempted to make contact with the driver of the vehicle.
“The vehicle did not yield, the vehicle would not stop. The pursuit continued right here down southbound 99," Lopez said. "The California Highway Patrol assisted by utilizing the spike strips, slowing down the vehicle, and the vehicle crashed into the K-rail here at Highway 99 and Harney (Lane)."
After crashing into the barrier, deputies reported that the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away from them, Lopez said.
“Our deputies deployed the K9, and the suspect displayed a firearm, and our deputies were forced to utilize their service weapons, shooting the suspect, who unfortunately succumbed to his injuries on scene,” she said.
There was a passenger located in the vehicle, and they are being detained and interviewed by detectives at this time, Lopez said. Some witnesses to the incident are also being interviewed.
Three deputies were on scene during the incident, Lopez said. Investigators are still determining which deputies fired their weapons and how many shots were fired, she said.
The Lodi Police Department, California Highway Patrol and San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office are all participating in the investigation.
Traffic was being diverted onto city streets at Kettleman Lane. It was unclear when the highway would reopen.