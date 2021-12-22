For the sixth consecutive year, more than a dozen Reese Elementary School students made a difference during the holidays by purchasing gifts for seniors, children, animals and nonprofit organizations.
In collaboration with Radiant Life Church, three assemblies were held at Reese in November, kicking off the school’s annual “A Community Transformed” essay assignment encouraging students to identify real needs in the community, how they might be met, and how students can be a part of the solution.
Last week, 14 Reese students and their parents filled Walmart shopping carts with toys, clothing, food and blankets with $3,250 from the church to complete the projects they described in their essays.
“The students of Reese Elementary are making a major impact in our community,” Radiant Life Church Pastor Robert T. Schlipp said. “These kids have big hearts, and sincerely care for the needs of others. They are real-life superheroes.”
Children are selected to participate in the ACT Project after adults answer three questions about their essays: is the need specific, is it local, and is it verifiable.
The best essays always address real people, such as a relative, friend, neighbor, fellow student, teacher, or even someone they met at the park.
Sometimes, specific needs involve groups of people, like “the homeless in Lodi,” or “residents of Wine Country Care Center,” as well as organizations such as Lodi House or the Salvation Army.
Local needs allow students to experience hands-on involvement in helping to meet the need, whereas needs that are far away can be much more difficult for a student to engage in meeting.
Finally, the ACT Project verifies every need before distributing funds to any recipient. A team member will obtain contact information for any individuals or organizations mentioned in a student’s essay, and then speak with them before funding an award.
At least one student from each grade — kindergarten through sixth — participated in the project.
Fifth-grader Khloe Bechtold won the annual “Blue Ribbon for Most Outstanding Essay” award by providing $500 in gift bags for hospitalized children and their parents.
Kindergartner Mason Lundgren was awarded the “Red Ribbon for Most Outstanding Essay” by using $350 to purchase toys for children being treated at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.
Third-grader Lucy Grover was awarded $200 to purchase puzzles for seniors throughout the Lodi community.
“Lucy was so excited to be a part of this project, hoping she’s able to grow with it and add new things to it every year,” her mother Christine Glover said. “The ACT Project inspires kindness in our children and we are forever grateful for that.”
The church also provided gifts and support to specific families in need as requested by Reese faculty and staff, as well as gift cards totaling $675 for the school’s 59 employees.
The ACT Project 2021 Finalists and Awards:
• Mason Lundgren (K): $350 to buy toys for kids at UCD Children's Hospital.
• Nova Kahlon (1st): $150 to buy food for homeless.
• Colton Munoz (2nd): $150 to buy supplies for picking up trash in our community.
• Sophia Sotelo (2nd): $200 to buy Christmas gifts for seniors in our community.
• Alexiana Suarez Hyske (3rd): $200 to buy games and cards for hospital patients.
• Lucy Grover (3rd): $200 to buy puzzles for seniors in our community.
• Mia Lundgren (4th): $250 to buy toys for kids at UCD Children's Hospital.
• Carly Stroud (4th): $200 to buy hats, scarfs, blankets, Christmas sox for rest home residents.
• Khloe Bechthold (5th): $500 to buy items for gift bags for hospitalized kids and parents.
• Stella Archuleta (5th): Grade 5 – $150 to buy supplies for knot blankets for animals at the shelter.
• Reese Ouimette (5th): $300 to buy meals for Lodi Adopt-A-Child.
• Annabelle Epperson (6th): $150 to buy toys & blankets for shelter dogs and cats.
• Emma Marciasini (6th): $300 to make care packages for military personnel.
• Madalynn Elliott (6th): $150 to buy food for dinner meal boxes for seniors.