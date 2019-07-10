LODI — Following a difficult Fourth of July week for blood and platelet donations and ongoing challenges finding new blood donors, the American Red Cross now faces a blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for eligible individuals of all blood types to give now and prevent delays in medical care.
About 450 fewer blood drives were organized by businesses and other community groups last week than during a typical week as people across the country celebrated the holiday with activities and travel.
This led to about 17,000 fewer blood donations than needed for patients in a single week, causing the Red Cross to now have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available — and less than a two-day supply of type O blood — for patients.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.
Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive this summer by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Lodi:
July 10: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hutchins Square Community Center, 125 S. Hutchins
July 12: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lodi Memorial Hospital, 975 S Fairmont Avenue
July 17: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., F & M Bank, 121 W. Pine Street
July 17: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hutchins Square Community Center, 125 S. Hutchins
July 24: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hutchins Square Community Center, 125 S. Hutchins
July 31: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hutchins Square Community Center, 125 S. Hutchins
— Oula Miqbel
Stuck in Lodi Car Show to be held Aug. 3 in downtown area
LODI — The American Steel Car Club will host the 24th annual Stuck In Lodi Classic Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in downtown Lodi. The event is free to the public.
The show is open to all 1979 and older vehicles. The registration fee is $45. Event-day registration will be held from 7 to 9:30 a.m.
The streets will be closed on School Street from Lodi Avenue to Elm Street and the side streets, Walnut, Oak and Pine to Sacramento and Church streets.
A breakfast will be served by the Delta Ambassadors Motorcycle Club from 7 to 10 a.m.
For more information visit americansteelcarclub.net or call John at 209-369-6303 or Bill at 209-365-9600.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Woodbridge Sanitary District board of directors meeting
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Sanitary District board of directors meeting will be held today at 6:30 p.m. at the Woodbridge Fire Station, 400 E. Augusta St. in Woodbridge.
The board will discuss and consider for approval the sewer rate increase scheduled for the 2019-20 year, and approve the authorization of the Nor-Cal pipeline services regarding 2019 sewer cleaning and closed-circuit television inspection service.
The meeting is open to the public. There will be an opportunity for public comment after the agenda items are discussed.
— Oula Miqbel
Learn about Eastern San Joaquin’s groundwater basin
STOCKTON — Eastern San Joaquin Groundwater Authority will host an informational meeting about the groundwater basin on July 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Robert J. Cabral Agricultural Center, Assembly Room 1, 2101 E. Earhart Ave. in Stockton.
The ESJGA is creating a Groundwater Sustainability Plan to protect resources in the basin.
It has been hosting a series of informational meetings to provide updates on local efforts to meet the state’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act goals.
The public is invited to attend the fourth informational meeting on July 18.
The public will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide input about the Groundwater Sustainability Plan.
This meeting coincides with the Draft GSP public comment period, which is from July 10 through Aug. 25.
This is the final Eastern San Joaquin Groundwater Authority informational meeting prior to Plan submittal in January 2020.
For more information about the meeting contact Fanny Cano through e-mail at Fanny@lucycompanypr.com or by calling 916-562-3284.
— Oula Miqbel
Save Lives, Reduce Police Shootings bill passes Senate
SACRAMENTO — The California Senate passed landmark legislation to strengthen the law on police use of force and reduce the number of deadly police shootings in the state. Assembly Bill 392: The California Act to Save Lives, introduced by Assemblymember Shirley Weber (D-San Diego), will establish a “necessary” use of force standard, paving the way for other states to follow suit.
Under current law, California police officers can use deadly force if it is “reasonable” — regardless of whether deadly force was necessary to prevent imminent death or serious bodily injury, whether there were available alternatives, or whether the officer’s own actions created the circumstances that led to the use of deadly force.
AB 392 raises that standard to require that officers only use deadly force when “necessary to defend against an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to the officer or to another person.”
California would be the only state to combine this “necessary” standard with the requirement that courts consider an officer’s conduct leading up to a use of deadly force when determining whether the officer’s actions were justified.
AB 392 now heads to California Governor Gavin Newsom for his signature.
— Oula Miqbel
Biker killed in weekend
Highway 88 collision identified
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified a motorcyclist killed in a collision on Highway 88 at Live Oak Road last week as Melvin Daniel Frederick, 64, of South San Francisco.
Frederick was traveling north on Highway 88 when a Nissan Altima failed to yield at a stop sign at the Live Oak Road intersection at 6:15 a.m. last Friday. His Harley-Davidson collided with the driver’s door of the Nissan, and Frederick was ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
— Wes Bowers