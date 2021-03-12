- 67,817 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 6,536 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 322 in Woodbridge and 252 in Lockeford. There have been 1,210 deaths, including 164 in Lodi's two ZIP codes. 65,202 may have recovered. 169,625 total vaccine doses have been administered. On Friday, 71 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 17 COVID-19 patients in intensive care; 8 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with 1 in the ICU.
- 95,088 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 2,630 in Galt. There have been 1,541 deaths, including 41 in Galt. 91,064 have "likely recovered." 349,960 total vaccine doses have been administered. On Friday, 118 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 30 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
- 1,941 total cases in Calaveras County, with 50 deaths. 1,880 patients were considered recovered. 13,413 vaccine doses have been administered. On Friday, no patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.
- 1,622 total cases in Amador County, with 36 deaths. 1,561 have been released from isolation. On Friday, 3 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 51,594 cases in Stanislaus County, with 966 deaths. 49,871 patients may have recovered.
- 81,866 cases in Alameda County, with 1,327 deaths. 517,608 total vaccine doses have been administered.
- 63,830 cases in Contra Costa County, with 716 deaths. 62,029 may have recovered. 390,587 total vaccine doses have been administered.
- 3,516,862 total cases in California, with 54,891 deaths. 11,169,839 total vaccine doses have been administered.
- 29,340,202 cases in the United States, with 532,312 deaths.
- 118,910,684 cases worldwide, with 2,638,040 deaths.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 3 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.