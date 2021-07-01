At 86, owner of Sweet Mel’s Bakery shows no signs of slowing down

Lodi’s best kept secret is a secret no more.
In June, Sweet Mel’s Pies & Dutch Bakery celebrated 11 years in business. And the bakery’s namesake, Mel Haining, shows no signs of slowing down at the sweet-baked age of 86. However, he does concede that his usual arrival time at the bakery — 4 a.m. — isn’t as early as it once was.
Haining can’t fathom the idea of “sitting around and doing nothing.”
“Use it or lose it,” he said of his precious time.
Sweet Mel’s got its start with Haining baking pies in his garage in his spare time. He could not find any pies in town to his liking, so he decided to open up his own bakery and share his homemade pies with everyone.
A buzz has worked its way through grapevines and Lodi city streets, from ear to ear, bringing talks of pie and other delicious sweets.
After consulting with friends, Haining approached Richard Sorensen of Jergen’s Refrigeration, who offered him a spot on 623 E. Oak St. for four months. He has been there ever since.
Before he delved into the bakery business, Haining was a heavy equipment operator from Tempe, Ariz. He moved to Lodi in 1989 to be closer to family who lived here.
Haining learned to bake when he was in high school. His mother was an excellent baker and cook, and she cooked for a hospital in Tempe.
Haining has passed down his love of cooking and baking to his children and grandchildren, who sometimes help him decorate cookies for the shop.
The News-Sentinel recently caught up with Haining for a quick Q&A.
What advice would you give to people baking at home?
I can’t really give people advice, I’m not really a baker myself. I learned from scratch. Experience is the best teacher. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes and learn from them. Get on the Internet.
What advice would you give to people working into their retirement years?
I feel good. It beats sitting around doing nothing and just sleeping. Use it or lose it. The Lord has been really good to me. I give him all the credit. Be happy and have a good attitude.
What do you do in your down time?
I don’t have a lot of down time. I like to study the Bible and I like Amazing Facts (an online Christian media ministry). They have a lot of good literature.
What’s your favorite sweet dish to make?
I still like to make a good pie. I made a strawberry cheesecake (lasagna style) and it turned out really good.
What’s your work day look like?
I used to come in around 2 or 2:30 a.m. a couple of years ago, but now I usually start around 4 a.m. I start by turning the ovens on and then I look at the order list and get started. We do what we do on a regular basis plus something special for display.
What do you enjoy most about coming into work?
I like to be here and I like to help people. The street people will come by and I don’t like to see people hungry and having to dig through the garbage cans. I help them and I give to the Salvation Army. Caring for people — that’s what we’re here to do.
Who inspires you?
My mom and dad. My mom was spiritual, but dad even more so. He was a lay minister who had an auto shop during the week. Dad was so good to people, so willing to help. He was very trustworthy.
What would be your dream job?
Going back to construction. Just sitting on an excavator. I love digging up earth ... digging ditch.
What’s your most popular item?
The chocolate pies and cookies. We sell a lot of cookies.
Have you embraced technology?
I like my iPad and get ideas there. I’m not computer savvy, so we have someone help us with that. I work with my hands.