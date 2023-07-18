LOCKEFORD — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is sponsoring a community clean-up day in Lockeford from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 19.

Lockeford residents are invited to bring unwanted household appliances, trash, furniture, grass and tree trimmings, electronics and other items to the drop-off site at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 N. Jack Tone Road.

