LOCKEFORD — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is sponsoring a community clean-up day in Lockeford from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 19.
Lockeford residents are invited to bring unwanted household appliances, trash, furniture, grass and tree trimmings, electronics and other items to the drop-off site at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 N. Jack Tone Road.
Residents will be required to show proof of address, and must remain in their vehicles at all times. All items for disposal must be hauled in the back bed of a truck, inside the trunk of a vehicle, or on a trailer no longer than 8 feet in length. No U-Haul or commercial truck loads will be allowed.
No tree stumps, commercial construction debris or hazardous waste will be accepted.
For more information, call Code Enforcement at 209-468-3141.
Lockeford residents may pick up heavy-duty trash bags before the event from the Mokelumne Fire District, 13157 E. Brandt Road, Lockeford.
S&P Global raises San Joaquin credit rating
STOCKTON — Standard & Poor’s recently upgraded the underlying credit rating of San Joaquin County’s 2017 Certificates of Participation from A+ to AA- with a “stable” outlook.
Improved economic indicators and financial management policies as well as sustained strength in general fund reserves were among the reasons for San Joaquin County’s credit rating upgrade. An AA- rating is an Investment Grade rating with a very strong capacity to meet financial commitments.
In S&P’s view, the rating reflects the county’s recent history of strong budgetary performance, with general fund and total government operating surpluses; very strong available reserves that are unlikely to significantly weaken below current levels; strong management, with a robust framework of financial policies and practices under the S&P’s financial management assessment methodology; strong institutional framework score; and adequate economy, with access to a broad and diverse metropolitan statistical area.
A summary report noted that the county’s assessed values have risen in recent years, supporting its core revenues. It also found the county’s fiscal position to be strong, which is reflected by a recent history of operating surpluses and maintenance of very strong available reserves.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
San Joaquin County supes seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking one representative to serve on the San Joaquin Council of Governments Citizens Advisory Committee.
The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 11.
Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the Sept. 26 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
