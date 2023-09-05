LOCKEFORD — The Tokay Colony 4-H Club will be holding its enrollment meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 N. Jack Tone Road.
Members can join from the ages of 5 to 19 years old. Enrollment is $70 per member. For more information, call 209-334-4999.
Lodi Public Library to hold Microsoft Word class
LODI — The Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., will conduct a free Microsoft Word training course at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19. The three-hour class is instructor-led and hands-on, in the library’s Computer Learning Center.
To register for the class or for more information about computer training and services at the library, email CLCsignup@gmail.com or call 209-333-5554.
