LODI — During Wednesday’s City Council meeting the council appointed Lodi resident Lynsay Nuss to the Lodi Improvement Committee, in anticipation of a commission vacancy.
The City Council directed the City Clerk to post an expiring term on the Lodi Improvement Committee on Jan. 15.
Mayor Doug Kuehne reviewed all submitted applications, conducted interviews, and recommended that the city council approved the appointment of Nuss.
Nuss’ term will expire March 1, 2023.
— Oula Miqbel
Reclamation issues draft repayment contract for Central Valley Project
FOLSOM — The Bureau of Reclamation announced today ongoing congressionally mandated contract conversions pursuant to the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act.
Today’s release includes the Stockton East Water District draft contract from the Eastside Division for a 60-day public comment period. This contract is one of over 86 repayment contract conversions requested by federal Central Valley Project contractors.
Reclamation plans to release one additional draft repayment contract from the Central California Area Office for public review in April 2020. Reclamation will also release another draft repayment contract this fall.
Both the prepayment and accelerated repayment of the contracts will result in the federal government being repaid well in advance of the original repayment deadline. These dollars will be placed in a congressionally created account to fund water storage projects.
Written comments on this contract must be received by close of business on June 9 and sent to Georgiana Gregory, Central California Area Office, Bureau of Reclamation, 7794 Folsom Dam Road, Folsom, CA 95630; faxed to 916-989-7151; or emailed to ggregory@usbr.gov. A draft form of the proposed conversion contract and exhibits will be available for download at www.usbr.gov/mp/wiin-act.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
CORRECTION
Free meals for children will be available in Lathrop, Manteca, Lodi, and Stockton through the San Joaquin County Office of Education’s one.Program, not through San Joaquin Partnership, as was reported in a page 2 article on Wednesday.