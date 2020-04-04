With a big shortage of facial masks in the United States due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a group of Lodi women who call themselves “Masks 4 Millions” are busy sewing cotton fabric masks by the dozens to be distributed to those in need.
Cathy Leonard heads up the local women who are a takeoff from a Granite Bay group headed by Karen Wilkes who have produced over 2,000 so far.
“We’ve received requests from local convalescent and rehab facilities in Lodi area for masks,” Leonard said, “as well as a military group and families.”
It’s possible local hospitals will have a shortage and need them too. Individuals are beginning to see the advantage of wearing them when they go out.
“This is going to be a healing time for our country. Leonard added. “My grandmother used to do similar things for the World War II effort. This is a war. Just a different kind.”
The masks are made in three different styles — one has elastic which wraps around the ear, one ties around the head, and one is styled to fit over a N95 mask used in hospitals. Doctors and nurses have discovered that their N95 masks can be used longer if covered with a cotton mask which can be replaced, laundered, and used again over the N95s.
The mask pattern is very basic and can be constructed in about 20 minutes. Cheerful fabric patterns have been a hit. The masks have a different pattern on each side so health care workers can tell which side has been near their face.
Shirley Mason started making cotton masks for herself, children, and grandchildren when she found it was impossible to purchase them. Mason says she began when her nephew asked her if she could make some for the skilled nursing home where he worked. Then other people started asking, and she realized from the news that everyone needs them.
“Charity is a common bond,” she says. “We are all Americans. We have a goal to be more Christlike, with charity and service to others.”
Mason continues to use her skill by donating through the Masks 4 Millions group.
The entire family of Margaret Marshall Moon from Woodbridge participated in this project.
“Our family has been very busy doing our part to help out doctors and nurses fight the good fight,” she said. Her mother Kathryn directed the cutting and sewing, a daughter age 7 did ironing and organizing, her son age 3 did stacking and Moon did laundering, ironing, and binding.
“This has been a very special bonding, humbling, even sacred week of love and service,” she said. “Our hearts are full and eager to do more. The greatest gift is the opportunity to serve.”
Kathryn Marshall expressed her feelings this way: “Battling this virus is no different than fighting a war. We must hold the line, following good guidance for our home defenses, and personally step up to provide the support our health professionals need to keep fighting for us. Each of us has a role to play. We have your backs, health professionals. This little family has produced over 200 cotton masks.”
Masks 4 Millions is not exclusive. Donations of 100% cotton fabric would be welcomed. The group started with donations of 20 bolts of fabric from The Church of Jesus Christ’s humanitarian facility in Salt Lake City, but when that runs out there will be more local donations.
They also need seamstresses, cutters, and donations of elastic in 1/8 or 1/4 widths. Volunteers will be given a simple pattern and instructions for sewing. Leonard says if you don’t sew, there are opportunities to wash, iron and cut fabric. The group will arrange to pick up your supplies or to deliver fabric to you. Leonard can be contacted at ctleonard11@comcast.net.