LODI — Lodi Post 22, American Legion, will serve its monthly build-an-omelet breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. this coming Sunday at the Legion building, 320 N. Washington Street.
Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children 7 years old and younger. Anyone attending will need to take Stockton Street due to ongoing road work on Lockeford Street.
— News-Sentinel staff
Woodbridge irrigation district to hold meeting
WOODBRIDGE — Woodbridge Irrigation District will hold a special meeting today at 5 p.m. at the Woodbridge Fire Station at 400 E. Augusta St.
The irrigation district board will review and approve the updated United States Department of Agriculture Budget and Financial Statement.
The meeting is open to the public with a segment for public comment.
— Oula Miqbel
City of Galt will host special budget meeting today
GALT — The City of Galt will host a special budget meeting today at the City Council Chambers at 380 Civic Dr. in Galt at 4 p.m.
The council will review a presentation about the city’s budget and pursue a budget action plan.
The meeting is open to the public with a segment for public comment.
For more information about this meeting or to follow the meeting online through live video streaming services go to http://www.ci.galt.ca.us
— Oula Miqbel
McNerney to host mixer at Cast Iron Trading Co.
STOCKTON — Congressman Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, will host a Springtime Social Mixer at Cast Iron Trading Co. at 114 N. San Joaquin St. in Stockton beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
This social is an opportunity for local constituents to meet McNerney and discuss important issues facing the community and arising in Washington.
Food and drinks will be provided. No contribution is required to attend the mixer but the first 30 attendees to RSVP with a contribution will receive a free drink ticket to Cast Iron's wonderful selection of red and white wine along with great craft beer from regional breweries and wineries.
Campaign T-shirts, buttons and other materials will be made available. For questions please call Beckett Kelly at (209) 956-2872 or email
— Oula Miqbel
Haggin Museum to host pastels exhibit reception
STOCKTON — The Haggin museum will host a reception to welcome the new pastel exhibit on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Haggin Museum at 1201 N. Pershing Ave. in Stockton.
The reception is meant to honor the Pastels USA exhibition. The Pastel Society of the West Coast was organized in 1984 to promote pastel artists and the soft pastel medium.
PSWC is one of the most recognized of pastel societies. This show, in its 33rd year, is a premier event and includes some of the most elite pastel painters in the country.
Guests can enjoy a complimentary glass of wine from Weibel Family Vineyards and Winery as well as snacks courtesy of the Junior Women’s Group.
For more information go to www.hagginmuseum.org.
— Oula Miqbel
Becerra files lawsuit over California services
SACRAMENTO — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra led a multistate lawsuit opposing the Trump Administration’s final rule that undermines more than half a million workers in California’s In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) Medicaid program and several hundred thousand more workers nationwide.
In California, these workers have the right to collectively bargain for better wages, benefits, and training, which results in a more stable, quality IHSS program for beneficiaries.
The new federal rule creates barriers for states to deduct employee benefits and union dues from workers’ paychecks. By doing so, it makes it harder for workers to stand up together for their workplace rights and to provide quality home and community-based care to those in need.
It puts at risk the more than 594,000 seniors and people with disabilities who receive assistance from the IHSS program.
— Oula Miqbel
Four-alarm blaze at almond facility injures two
Officials at Blue Diamond Growers were still assessing the damage done to the cooperative's Sacramento manufacturing facility after a four-alarm blaze there late Monday that sent two workers to a local hospital.
In a brief statement Tuesday, Blue Diamond said it is investigating what ignited the blaze and is “focused on learning more about the incident and providing support to our employees.”
No estimates on the extent of the damage or dollar loss were available Tuesday, but “the most likely origin is on the second floor” where different types of equipment are housed, said Sacramento Fire Department Capt. Keith Wade. He noted “significant damage"”to the floor as well as smoke damage on both the second and third floors of the five-story structure.
More than 100 firefighters — nearly Sacramento’s entire on-duty force Monday — battled the blaze. Relief came from Sacramento Metro Fire, the Cosumnes Fire Protection District in neighboring Elk Grove, West Sacramento and other outside agencies. No firefighters were injured. Three Blue Diamond employees were treated for smoke inhalation.
Blue Diamond officials Tuesday said it was too early to speculate on the fire's impact on a critically important California industry.
— Sacramento Bee