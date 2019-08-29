FRENCH CAMP — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office unveiled its newest addition to the department on Wednesday that will help law enforcement with suspicious packages and explosive devices.
Obtained through a grant, the Caliber T5 Explosive Ordinance Disposal will be replacing an older robot the Sheriff’s Office has been using to detonate explosives for the last six years.
“This one will help us get a little better movement during an incident, and help move objects a little better,” Sgt. Justin Ward said at the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning.
“There isn’t much this one can do that the older one can’t,” he said. “It is able to lift more weight, and pull larger objects. So if we ever do have an officer down situation, this can perform rescue operations as well.”
The new EOD device typically costs about $140,000, Ward said. He did not know exactly how much the grant to obtain the robot totaled.
There are six cameras on the machine, including one in the claw used for lifting and pulling, as well as two on its left arm.
The robot will be used for examining and disposing of items such as pipe bombs, backpacks and suspicious packages that are reported to law enforcement, Ward said.
“With suspicious packages, the older model sometimes would pull at the item, and a gear or piece of equipment would come loose,” he said. “With this one, we won’t have to do much maintenance to keep it ready to go.”
It can also lift objects, including humans, weighing as much as 280 pounds.
It also has the ability to punch in windows and cut seat belts in vehicle emergencies.
Ward said the machine should be deployed about once a month, as that is how often the older model had been called to incidents.
He said the older, smaller EOD will not be completely replaced by this new model, but remain as a complement to its predecessor.
Also unveiled Wednesday was the department’s drone unit, which have already been deployed more than 50 times this year.
The drones have been used primarily for search and rescue efforts, including an incident in which kayakers were lost near Ripon about a month ago.
Ward said the drones can also be used to survey an area when a dangerous subject is present.
Recently, deputies responded to the report of someone armed with a gun in a neighborhood in unincorporated San Joaquin County.
While deputies were unable to locate an armed person, Ward said the drones helped reduce search times from several hours to one.
“The community needs to know that we are going to use our due diligence to make sure these machines are used appropriately,” he said. “They are not going to be used for surveillance, unless there is an emergency situation that puts residents in danger.”