The Lodi Fire Department safely evacuated dozens of people after responding to a fire alarm at a multi-story building on Thursday afternoon in Downtown Lodi.
Firefighters were dispatched to the Imperial Hotel at 9 Oak St., at approximately 3 p.m., following multiple reports of smoke coming from a second-story window on the southwest side of the building.
Once on scene, firefighters called for more support due to the size of the building and the number of occupants inside.
The fire was contained to one room but dozens of people needed assistance exiting the building due to heavy smoke, according to city spokeswoman Mary Campbell.
Six rooms are currently uninhabitable due to fire or smoke damage, but no occupants will be displaced due to other rooms being available, Campbell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.