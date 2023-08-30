When Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer announced his resignation on social media earlier this month, he said he would be moving on to a local water district, but would not reveal which one.
This week, the North San Joaquin Water Conservation District announced that it has hired Schwabauer as its general manager. His first day is Oct. 16.
“The district is thrilled that Steve has agreed to serve as our general manager,” district board president Joe Valente said. “Steve brings decades of management and problem-solving skills to the position, as well as a true passion for water and our community. The district has a wide variety of projects that will benefit from Steve’s leadership.”
Schwabauer said he was honored to become the district’s new general manager.
“Water has been one of the greatest passions of my career, having negotiated a number of water supply agreements with Woodbridge Irrigation District, and performed the legal work for Lodi’s surface water treatment plant and of course resolved a major piece of water contamination litigation,” he said. “I look forward to working with the North San Joaquin Board to improve groundwater supplies for the growers in the district.”
The NSJWCD encompasses 150,000 acres east of Lodi on both sides of the Mokelumne River, and includes approximately 75,000 acres of irrigated farmland that use 150,000 acre-feet of groundwater annually.
The district also manages a 20,000 acre-feet surface water right from the Mokelumne River for irrigation and groundwater recharge projects.
Over the course of his 24-year carer with the city, Schwabauer developed a strong interest in water, how it is distributed to residents and businesses, and how it is cleaned for consumption and irrigation.
“One thing I’ve learned about water, is how critical it is to survival in our community,” Schwabauer said. “County-wide, we continue to have a lot of work to do to address sustainability, and to ensure or children and grandchildren have water to drink, and our future farmers have water to irrigate their land.”
The district’s original water delivery systems were constructed in the 1960s, and after a period of limited activity in the 1990s and early 2000s, it began undertaking several projects over the last 15 years to modernize its infrastructure and increase groundwater recharge capacity to halt the decline of groundwater levels.
In addition, the district is currently working on a $4 million grant-funded project on its north system along Acampo Road and on a $2 million grant-funded project on its south system. The district purchased and developed a new 10-acre groundwater recharge facility in 2023 and has a variety of additional projects in the planning stages for the next 10 years.
“The district is extremely excited to have Steve come on board,” NSJWCD attorney Jennifer Spaletta said. “He comes to us with a wealth of experience and love for his community, and a love for water.”
Schwabauer’s last day as Lodi’s city manager is Oct. 6. The Lodi City Council is expected to name an interim city manager at a Sept. 6 meeting.
