Lodi Unified School District staff on Tuesday said there is growing concern that the agency may not be able to maintain its Positive Budget Certification with the San Joaquin County Office of Education in two years.
California Education Code requires a school district’s board of education to submit two interim financial reports to the county superintendent of schools each year, along with certification showing it can pay financial obligations in the current and subsequent budgetary years.
The county superintendent reviews and certifies the district’s budget for the current fiscal year and two subsequent years as positive, qualified or negative.
During Tuesday’s board of education meeting, staff said the district would have nearly $24.7 million in its ending fund balance in the 2024-25 school year, flirting with the possibility of receiving a “qualified” certification from the SJCOE.
According to Tuesday’s budget presentation, a minimum ending fund balance of $12.77 million is required for a positive certification.
“The cause of this primarily is lower enrollment,” chief financial officer Leonard Kahn said. “And right now we’re projecting more of the same. On top of that, for the first time in well over a decade, the economic foundation that we’ve all lived on for 12 years now is beginning to change seriously as well.”
Projected enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is 27,159, and by 2024-25, that’s expected to drop to 26,719 students, according to Tuesday’s presentation.
However, the district’s average daily attendance, which determined per-pupil funding from the state each year, is projected to increase slightly over the next two years.
Average daily attendance for the 2022-23 school year is expected to be 24,193 students, and 24,336 by 2024-25.
The district began the 2021-22 year with a fund balance of $109.97 million, but its ending fund balance is expected to be about $63.8 million.
The ending fund balance for the 2023-24 year is projected at about $41.7 million.
Revenues for the coming school year include $296.8 million in Local Control Funding Formula monies, $55.8 million in federal funding, and $60 million in various state funding sources.
Expenditures include $147.2 million in teacher salaries, $85.6 million in California Service Employees Association salaries, and $86.8 million for services.
Staff said COLA will also decrease over the next three years, from 6.56% in 2022-23 to 5.38% next year. The COLA is expected to be 4.01% in 2024-25.
One of the ways the district hopes to combat ending fund balance decline is to unfund 25 full-time teaching positions and 38 full-time CSEA positions.
The unfunding, staff said, is not a reduction in employees, but a budget reduction due to the positions being approved but not filled for the last three years.
Staff said the unfunding could save the district nearly $6 million.
Board member Ron Heberle said he hoped the unfunding didn’t mean that class sizes would increase for teachers.
“I understand it’s not a staff reduction move, it’s a budget move,” he said. “So, even if those are unfunded, and we find out that we need x number of positions, we can fill those positions. We’re not hamstrung by the budget because the budget is not a constraint, it’s a guideline. You know I’m a class size matters person, and I want to make sure that were not handcuffing ourselves for increasing class size.”
Kahn said the decision not to fund 25 teaching positions would not result in class size reduction, and its primary purpose was to help avoid ending the 2024-25 school year with just $24.7 million.
“That is the purpose of unfunding,” Kahn said. “It will buy the board more time to adjust its balance sheet in terms of where its spend money. This will try to get board one more positive certification with which to make long-term decisions.”
Morada Middle School teacher Lisa Wilkins also questioned the decision to unfund teaching positions, stating student enrollment drops over the next three years, but not by a huge amount.
“We’re saying that the sky is falling, and I am not seeing a huge dip in your projected amount of students,” she said. “I have an informal head count of 150 open (teaching) positions. But we’re going to defund 25. I don’t know. There’s more that are resigning tonight, and I know personally we’re going to have more teachers resigning. It just doesn’t seem to make sense to me.”
Kahn said he and his staff would return in July with an updated budget after Gov. Gavin Newsom approves the state budget, which will have details on Proposition 98 funding.
The board unanimously approved the budget Tuesday night.
“This is fantastic,” board member Ron Freitas said. “This is money were going to spend in our district, and money were going to spend on our kids. And once again, you've made a very complex (topic) simple.”
