Over the past month, the coronavirus pandemic has been in the spotlight when it comes to health.
But Adventist Health Lodi Memorial wants to reassure patients who have other health emergencies — especially symptoms of stroke, heart attack or appendicitis — that it’s safe to come to the hospital’s emergency department.
“We’re seeing so many people who aren’t coming in until it’s too late,” said Dr. Karen Murrell, the emergency department’s medical director.
For some health emergencies, this can be a major issue. For example, if patients wait too long to see a doctor for stroke symptoms, they may not be able to get certain clot-busting treatments, according to Murrell and her colleague Goldie Smith, the nursing director of Lodi Memorial’s emergency department.
For stroke patients who come in within three hours of the onset of symptoms, a medication called tissue plasminogen activator can be administered and help treat the symptoms quickly. Without TPA, these patients might see permanent damage to their neurological function.
Lodi Memorial’s emergency department has also seen recent rises in patients who do not seek treatment for appendicitis until their appendix has burst — a dangerous complication — as well as heart patients who go into cardiac arrest at home rather than going to the ER with symptoms.
It’s a nationwide issue, Murrell and Smith both said.
“A lot of people who used to come to the emergency room just aren’t coming,” Smith said.
A colleague at the University of California, San Francisco told Murrell that patients are worried about going to the ER during a pandemic. Some are afraid of catching COVID-19; others don’t want to take up a bed that might be needed for someone else.
A few Lodi patients have shared similar concerns.
“People are nice, and they don’t want to burden the emergency system if they don’t have to,” Murrell said.
Lodi residents shouldn’t worry about either of those concerns, especially during an emergency, she said.
“We’re making sure that everyone is safe,” she said.
The Lodi Memorial emergency department is open and able to see patients, Smith said.
If a patient needs to visit the ER at Lodi Memorial, a nurse will meet them at the door to help guide them through the new process.
All patients are being given masks, to help prevent anyone with a COVID-19 infection but no symptoms from spreading the virus.
The emergency department has been divided into two areas: one for patients who do not have any respiratory symptoms, and a separate area for patients who do have respiratory symptoms. The latter group of patients are screened — vital signs are checked, along with blood oxygen levels, Murrell said.
If they have symptoms that appear to be COVID-19, they are either admitted to a room or, if they’re stable, sent to a tent where they will be tested for the new disease if they fit the testing criteria. At this time, that includes patients in high-risk groups like people over 60, immunocompromised patients and anyone exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 patient who is now showing symptoms.
“They have to be symptomatic for us to test,” Smith said.
Anyone who is admitted with COVID-19 is isolated on a separate floor of the hospital from other patients.
“We’re taking a lot of precautions and measures to not expose our non-COVID patients to the COVID patients,” Smith said.
All hospital staff are wearing protective equipment — especially those working with suspected coronavirus patients, who are fully gowned and masked, Murrell said.
Gear is changed between patients, and the hospital is cleaning and disinfecting thoroughly, including a routine cleaning of all surfaces every few hours, and cleaning and disinfecting chairs between patients. All rooms are cleaned thoroughly and carefully between patients, Murrell said.
“We’re going to keep people safe,” she said.
Both Murrell and Smith emphasized that anyone experiencing emergency symptoms should call 911 or come in to the emergency department. The risk of catching COVID-19 is lower than the risk of ignoring serious symptoms, they said.
“We need you to come in if you’re sick,” she said.
This is especially true for patients who have symptoms of heart problems such as chest pain or left arm pain; stroke, such as slurred speech, facial droop and confusion; or abdominal pain that is not going away and not relieved by over-the-counter remedies, she said.
Anyone with a very high fever, or who has been hospitalized with a chronic condition before and is experiencing symptoms of that condition should also come in, Murrell said.
If their symptoms are mild and they feel stable, she said, they can call their doctor first; however, anyone with symptoms of heart attack or stroke, especially, should not wait.
And rest assured that the staff at Lodi Memorial will take every precaution to protect their patients, she said.
“We’re not overwhelmed,” Smith said. “Don’t stay home sick! Don’t stay home in pain!”