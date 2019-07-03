Humboldt Sheriff’s Office seeks missing Lodi woman

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing woman from Lodi.
Tiffany Alma Faith Clark, 38, is believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances, Humboldt law enforcement said in a press release on Wednesday. Her family members said she was last seen in the Modesto area between 6 and 7 p.m. on June 29. At that time, they said, she was wearing black scrubs and black Nike shoes.
A black Ford Ranger associated with Clark was found near the Martin’s Ferry Bridge in Humboldt County on June 30. Humboldt deputies and California Highway Patrol offiers have searched the surrounding area and conducted several searches of the Klamath River, but have not found Clark. Deputies are continuing to investigate leads in her disappearance.
The Humboldt Sheriff’s Office describes Clark as a white woman standing approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Clark’s disappearance or any other information about her case is asked to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251. Callers can also contact the agency’s Tip Line at 707-268-2539.