NorCal Science Festival returns with new venue

Ted Tagami, CEO and co-founder of Magnitude.io gets assistant from Andrew Goehring, 8, of Lodi, in setting up the high altitude balloon during the NorCal Science and Technology Festival at Tokay High in Lodi Sat. Feb. 29, 2020.

 Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel file

A day-long gathering of Lodi Unified School District’s brightest minds and those with a natural scientific curiosity returns this Saturday.

Thousands of visitors are expected to converge on Lodi High School for the 2023 NorCal Science Festival, which celebrates science and technology with various presentations, hands-on activities and special exhibits to educate and entertain.