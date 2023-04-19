NorCal Science Festival returns with new venue

A day-long gathering of Lodi Unified School District’s brightest minds and those with a natural scientific curiosity returns this Saturday.
Thousands of visitors are expected to converge on Lodi High School for the 2023 NorCal Science Festival, which celebrates science and technology with various presentations, hands-on activities and special exhibits to educate and entertain.
Created by former Tokay High student Julie Fukunaga in 2016, the festival’s mission is to boost STEAM engagement — science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — not only among students, but in educators and the entire San Joaquin County community.
Some of the activities being offered at this year’s festival include Lego coding and robotics, presented by Lego EDU; a science magic show presented by Jen Young of Science Alliance; and Precision Pipette Pointillism presented by Erika Fong of MiniOne Systems.
Pipette pointillism has been described as being similar to a color-by-numbers exercise using a laboratory instrument that can accurately and precisely transfer volumes of liquid in the microliter range.
Vinewood Elementary School teacher Nicole Dickinson will have Ozobots on display that attendees can program. Ozobots are smart robots that can follow lines or roam around freely and detect colors.
Similarly, Lodi High School teacher Keith Russell will have a robotics coding exhibit that will teach attendees how to program their own robot.
Lodi Unified teachers and students will also have a variety of interactive exhibits in which to participate, including using 3-D pens to design artwork, making their own lapidary rock bracelets, or trying their hand at precision cross-stitching, the latter of which will require adult supervision, as it is a surgical exhibit.
There will also be a variety of local organizations on hand with educational programs, including the Lodi Police and Fire departments.
Both agencies will showcase the different technologies they use to keep Lodi safe, and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office will present a program about crime scene investigations.
The San Joaquin Delta College Society of Women Engineers will give attendees the chance to engineer their very own bridge with a “Bridge Building Engineering Challenge,” and the World of Wonders Science Museum will present “Spectacular Science Stations.”
In all, there will be 55 exhibits during the festival.
The festival will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lodi High School, 3 S. Pacific Ave. Admission is free.
