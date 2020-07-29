GALT — On July 25 at 9:17 p.m., Galt police officers responded to a report of a man loading a firearm in the area of Lanigan Court and Cedar Flat Way. Upon arrival, officers located a male matching the suspect description. As they approached him, the officers said, he threw an object over a nearby fence, according to.
Officers searched the area and found a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol in the backyard of a residence, police said.
Officers then searched the subject, later identified as Miguel Vidauri, and reported that they found a 9mm pistol magazine in his pocket, as well as about 1.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, which he attempted to conceal and destroy, police said.
Vidauri was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, committing a crime while released on bail, and criminal threats. He was transported to Sacramento County Main Jail without incident, police said.
— Wes Bowers
One-way traffic set for Highway 12
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation is planning long-term, one-way traffic control in both directions on Highway 12 between Highway 160 and Interstate 5, for repair work on the Mokelumne River Bridge at the Sacramento County Line.
Traffic will be affected between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Aug. 3 to 7. Traffic will also be altered Sundays through Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Aug. 28.
Motorists should expect 10-minute delays, and flaggers will be on scene to assist drivers during closures. Caltrans will also have mobile signs on scene alerting motorists of potential delays.
Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of materials and equipment, and other construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi Unified students awarded Friedberger Scholarship
STOCKTON — Twenty-three graduating seniors from San Joaquin County high schools have been awarded a total of $65,000 in scholarships from the Friedberger Educational Fund to continue pursuing their education this week, the San Joaquin County Office of Education said.
Each student was awarded about $2,826, paid out in installments of $706 over four years. Four of the students graduated from Lodi Unified School District high schools:
- Britney Heras, Tokay High School
- Maliha Shahzad, Middle College High School
- Emma Torres, Bear Creek High School
- Chalyn Valdez, Lodi High School
Students must meet a list of criteria to qualify for the scholarships, including a need for financial assistance, excellent schoolwork, outstanding character, leadership, public service, and intent to enroll in an institution of higher learning in California. Each high school in the county may nominate one applicant per year, and schools can be either public or private.
— Wes Bowers