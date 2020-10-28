To kick off its grand reopening Monday, the staff at Micke Grove Zoo unveiled a new resident to the dozens of county residents that ventured to the park for the first time in seven months.
Zoo staff introduced Oliver, a rehabilitating skunk that was transported from Southern California in the last few weeks.
“He’s absolutely adorable,” San Joaquin County Parks director Judy Vasbinder said. “A predator got to him and he suffered a little brain damage and has some eye-sight deficiency, but he’s able to get around and function as best he can. He has been de-skunked, so visitors don’t have to worry about being sprayed.”
About 70 people visited the zoo on Monday, which Vasbinder said was a good turnout for that particular day of the week.
She said everyone is adhering to the new safety protocols in place, which includes mandatory face coverings for all inside the zoo, even though most of the facility is outdoors.
While social distancing requires six feet of space between people, the zoo is asking patrons to keep a few extra feet of space between them and the animals, as some species such as cats and primates are susceptible to COVID-19, she said.
In addition, hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the park, and the parks department has placed an employee in the zoo who is responsible for all cleaning and disinfecting in high-trafficked areas.
“We’re just excited to have everybody back,” Vasbinder said. “The animals are happy to have people come back, and we’ve introduced an annual pass for visitors, which the zoo has never had before.”
The annual pass is very affordable, Vasbinder said, at $20 for individuals and $50 for a family of four. Additional children in the family adds $10 to the pass. An annual pass for seniors and active military members is $15.
The zoo will be open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. this week until Nov. 1. Next week, it will be open Wednesday though Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Capacity will be limited to 75 guests at a time.
Micke Grove Zoo is home to more than 170 animals, representing 51 different species including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates from six of the world’s seven continents. It is also home to several animals native to California, and many species are threatened in the wild or endangered.
For more information about the zoo, visit www.sjparks.com or call 209-331-7400.