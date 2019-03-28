Last Thursday was a busy one for local law enforcement, with two arrests in connection with a recent shooting and one arrest for unrelated weapons charges.
Lodi police officers had initially responded to a report of gunshots heard on the 100 block of De Force Avenue at approximately 9:58 p.m. March 19 where they found evidence of a shooting, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page, but officers were unable to locate any involved parties.
After a victim came forward on March 20, two suspects were identified and arrest warrants were issued.
One suspect, 20-year-old Sergio Rosales of Lodi, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at approximately 2 a.m. March 21 in Stockton by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop. Lodi police then took custody of Rosales and booked him into the Lodi City Jail.
The second suspect, a 16-year-old male, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder hours later on March 21 in Stockton by Lodi Police Detective Jose Nuno and members of the AB 109 Task Force.
The shooting appears to be gang-related and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Alberto Perez at 209-333-6870. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746. Please reference Lodi PD Case #19-1634.
At approximately 7 a.m. March 21, the Lodi Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team and detectives served a search warrant on the 1100 block of Dartmoor Circle, where they found firearms, ammunition and drug-related evidence.
Juan Castillo, 33, of Lodi was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.