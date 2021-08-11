This week, parents, children and motorists encountered a strange sight at the intersection of East Tokay and South Garfield streets on the way to school: a dinosaur with a homemade, handheld “Stop” sign.
The dinosaur would walk to the center of the intersection when pedestrians approached the curb, hold up the sign to stop traffic, and beckon the pedestrians to cross.
“On this street, everybody takes the stop sign, nobody really cares, nobody pays attention that we have little ones,” parent Yadina Pena said. “Every year we get, literally, smaller and smaller kids going to school by themselves.”
It was Pena donning the dinosaur costume and trotting into traffic to ensure the safety of children and parents alike as they walked to Heritage School on Eden Street.
Pena has a fourth and sixth-grader at Heritage, and came up with the idea to wear the dinosaur costume last week as a way to get drivers to pay attention to pedestrians — specifically elementary school students — trying to cross the street.
While the intersection she chose to monitor is a four-way stop and should be safe for pedestrians, Pena said it has been plagued for years by impatient or inattentive drivers.
In the 1990s, two elderly women and a child were hit by vehicles in three separate incidents, she said.
“Just this morning we almost had a bicyclist run over,” she said. “I also heard that about a year ago, one of the volunteers who now works at Heritage, was riding her bike right here and got hit by a car. The guy threw $40 at her and drove off.”
Most of the residents near Heritage school are Hispanic and leave for work at about 5 a.m., Pena said, relying on their older children to make sure the younger ones get to school on time. But even then, drivers tend to not see larger children crossing the street, she said.
The Tokay and Garfield intersection is not the only one Pena and other residents feel is unsafe.
“We have kids coming from Lodi Avenue to Garfield,” she said. “It’s a very busy street, so that’s the next one I wan tackle. There is no stop sign there at all. It’s very hard for these little kids to peek and peek and make sure cars see them. If I could get more parents to do it, we’d be good.”
Pena said there is only one crossing guard at Heritage, and they are stationed at Garfield and Eden streets. She said she has asked the district to provide additional crossing guards at other surrounding intersections, but has been told there is not enough funding.
Chelsea Vongeher, spokeswoman for Lodi Unified School District, said that Heritage administration requested additional budget allocations for a crossing guard on Monday.
“The district is evaluating the request, and should be able to determine the site's need very quickly,” Vongehr said.
When Pena stepped into the intersection to let pedestrians cross, she was met with cheers and positive comments from most of the drivers who stopped. Parents in the area thought her idea was great.
Shaleene Shates, who has a toddler and is expecting a second child, said she would be out there with Pena if it weren’t for her pregnancy.
“It’s absolutely a great idea,” she said. “She should be paid. She should definitely be paid. Not a lot of people would take time out of their day to do something like that. It’s something you’ve got to appreciate.”
Sonia Leon was walking her first and third-grader to school, and said it was “cool” to see the large dinosaur stepping into the intersection.
“This is great, because a lot of cars just jam through here,” Leon said. “They do not even stop. And it’s always been like this, even when there’s not even school.”
Pena said if she didn’t have to pick up her teenage daughter at Tokay High School in the afternoon, she’d be back out at the intersection at 2 p.m.
She said traffic along Century Boulevard is bad as well, and won’t let her daughter walk home because of the traffic.
“I’m going to be out here until the district puts another guard here,” Pena said.
“It’s hectic. It’s drastic. People don’t pay attention, people don’t care.”