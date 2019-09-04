LODI — Beginning Thursday Code Steam will offer video game design classes to fifth and eighth-grade students at the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi, from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.
Students that attend the class will learn how to create their video games, from digital game boards to graphic novels, there are no restrictions on creativity.
The classes will be offered through Oct. 24. Students that attend the Code Steam classes are encouraged to attend the weekly classes to complete their video game, as each class is dedicated to teaching students various aspects of game design.
To sign up for the classes students must register at http://
library.lodi. gov/746/codeSTEAM
— Oula Miqbel
Learn how to pickle vegetables at library class
LODI — The University of California Master Gardeners and Preservers will host a class dedicated to pickling vegetables in the Community Room at the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St. on Monday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
The University of California CE Master Gardeners will talk about specific cool-season vegetables. The Central Valley growing season is long, which enables people to grow a variety of vegetables. Find out what to plant and when to plant for winter crops.
The UCCE Master Food Preservers will speak on pickling vegetables. Pickled foods are either fermented in brine, which is salty or packed in vinegar.
Heat processing is then required to destroy microorganisms that can cause spoilage and inactivate enzymes that may affect flavor, color, and texture. Pickled foods include brined pickles, fresh pack pickles, relish, fruit pickles, sauerkraut, and chutneys.
The UCCE Master Food Preservers are encouraging individuals interested in attending the class reserve their seat before Sep. 5, by calling 209-953-6100.
— Oula Miqbel
Guided nature walk to be at the Consumnes River Preserve
GALT — The Cosumnes River Preserve Audubon Society will host a guided river walk on Sept. 7 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Cosumnes River Preserve, 13501 Franklin Blvd., Galt.
The Audubon Society will lead individuals through parts of the River Walk Trail, attendees will see animals native to the preserve as they explore the Native Miwok Plains.
The walk covers about three and a half miles and should take approximately a few hours, at a leisurely pace, to complete.
The tour is free and open to anyone with a strong interest in exploring the preserve. Attendees are encouraged to bring binoculars and wear appropriate clothing and gear for rugged outdoor exploration.
The tour will meet at the Cosumnes River Preserve Visitor Center Deck. For more information, email info@cosumnes.org.
— Oula Miqbel
Annual tech summit for educators to be Sept. 14
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Office of Education will host its annual tech summit on Sept. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the San Joaquin County Office of Education Wentworth Education Center, 2707 Transworld Drive, Stockton.
At the fourth annual SJCOE Tech Summit, teachers, administrators, curriculum leaders, and IT staff members can come together to learn how to incorporate more technology in the classroom.
With this year’s “Digital Block Party” theme, the focus will be on building educational communities. Tech is a tool that helps students work together in the classroom, allows educators to collaborate, and connect students to the world around them.
Teachers and administrators will learn how to build safe educational communities through knowledge of powerful technology and how to be a responsible digital citizen.
More information about the tech summit can be found at http://www.sjcoetechsummit.org/.
— Oula Miqbel
Stockton younger women’s group seeks members
STOCKTON — The Stockton Younger Women’s has room for members in the Lodi and Stockton area.
The Stockton Younger Women’s Task Force is a movement led by young people, dedicated to fighting for social justice as a diverse and inclusive group of activists, organizers, allies, and professionals on the local and national levels.
Membership is available to self0-identified women that are 18 to 39 years of age.
For questions and additional information, send a message to stocktonywtf@gmail.com or reach out to the Stockton Younger Women’s Task Force Facebook page at https://www.facebook. com/StocktonYWTF
— Oula Miqbel