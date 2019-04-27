Located in a mountain valley south of the Sea of Japan sits Lodi’s historic sister city of Kofu, Japan, which was recently visited by Lodi council members Doug Kuehne, Alan Nakanishi and Mayor Mark Chandler.
Kofu, which is 76.4 miles east of Tokyo and is the capital of the Yamanashi prefecture, became Lodi’s sister city on April 11, 1981. Known for its breathtaking scenery, impressive architecture and fruitful history, It was recently discovered that the city of Kofu had human settlement predating the Japanese Paleolithic period, which dates back between 40,000 B.C. and 35,000 B.C.
“The city was founded by a samurai named Takeda. He had fought against warlords and in 16,000 B.C. before he was successful in securing the region and spreading the customs of the samurai through the region,” Kuehne said.
The history of Kofu was illustrated for the Lodi contingent with a parade of 1,600 samurai, which represents the Koshu Army of Takeda. The “army” marches to the Takeda Castle to reenact the scenes of the Kawanakajima Battles, which were painted on the picture scrolls of the Takeda family.
As Taiko drums played and women dressed as geishas, the council members were engrossed in the intricacies of Japanese culture. Mayor Mark Chandler took part in the parade and marched as a samurai, calling the experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“I got to wear the samurai garb and march in front of 120,000 people,” said Chandler, who was mesmerized by the Shinto temples and the Japanese culture and traditions introduced to him by the people of Kofu.
Chandler said the group was also fortunate enough to see Mount Fuji — at 12,389 feet high it’s the tallest mountain in Japan — each of the three days they spent in Kofu.
“It is only visible 165 days out of the year, and we saw it every day we were there. It was truly spectacular,” Kuehne said.
The group also toured the city with guides and translators that were made available to them by the city council of Kofu.
“In the Japanese culture they have a lot of respect for dignitaries, and they are very polite,” Nakanishi said.
Chandler was struck by the graciousness of the Kofu community, recalling how excited the mayor of Kofu, Yuichi Higuchi, was to receive an assortment of wines from Michael David Winery. Higuchi went from table to table filling glasses with wine, Chandler said.
Kofu, like Lodi, is a wine region, and the Yamanashi prefecture accounts for 40 percent of Japan’s domestic wine production.
“They grow grapes in a spider web canopy that is five feet off the ground. It was extremely interesting,” Chandler said. “They, like us, are focusing on becoming a tourist region.”
The wine connection allowed Chandler and Higuchi to bond.
“He and his staff were truly warm and inviting. The day we left Kofu, they walked us out to our bus, and from the windows, we could see them waving at us. It was a great experience, I would definitely go back,” Chandler said.
Kuehne, impressed by Japan’s advanced technology, also expressed interest in returning.
“Our transit from Kofu to Tokyo was fantastic, it did not even feel like public transportation,” Kuehne said.
He was also enamored by the technology inside restrooms, which were equipped with a bidet, perfumes, and seat warmers.
“After being able to see another country and experiencing new things it's nice to be back and focus on bringing what we learned to Lodi,” Nakanishi said.
Since the City of Lodi does not fund “sister city” visits, Nakanishi would like to find a funding source so that the city can host delegates from its sister cities.
“We would need to find outside sources because our city does not a have a budget for something like that, which is why all three of us (council members) had to pay for the trip ourselves,” Nakanishi said.
The council members will give a presentation on their trip on May 15, 7 p.m., at Carnegie Forum, 201 W. Pine St.