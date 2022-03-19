Science fest STEAMing back to Lodi

For one spring day at Tokay High School for past six years, science enthusiasts young and old alike could learn about a vast array of subjects that included robotics, physics, solar energy or computer coding.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing safety protocols in 2021, organizers were unable to successfully host the popular event that draws some 3,000 people each year. It was last held in February 2020.
But the NorCal Science Festival will return to Tokay High School on April 23, celebrating science and technology with various presentations, hands-on activities and special exhibits to educate and entertain.
“The students of the NorCal Science Festival planning committee have worked hard to ensure a variety of activities to interest every age group,” festival teacher director Jennifer Buck said. “We are so appreciative of our sponsors for helping us to facilitate this event and share our love of science, technology, engineering, art, math, and sustainability with the community. We definitely need this community building event after the struggles of the last year.”
Created by former Tokay High student Julie Fukunaga in 2016, the festival’s mission is to boost STEM engagement not only among students, but in educators and the entire San Joaquin County community.
“The NorCal Science Festival is an experience that allows students and their families a peek at the fun and joy in science,” Lodi Unified School District science coach Sandi Starr said. “It’s a place to build connections between everyday education and careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.”
Some of the activities being offered at this year’s festival include LED circuit building, coding sessions, rock painting, and getting creative with a 3-D pen, among others.
The opportunity to use the 3-D pen will be part of the STEM Career Exploration Room, which will also feature Ozobot coding, Tinker Kit engineering and design, and micropipette pointillism.
An Ozobot is a smart robot that can follow lines or roam around freely and detect colors. Micropipette pointillism has been described as being similar to a color-by-numbers exercise using a laboratory instrument that can accurately and precisely transfer volumes of liquid in the microliter range.
World of Wonders Science Museum will once again present a variety of hands-on experiment stations, and John Collins, known as the Paper Airplane Guy, will return to instruct guests how to engineer the most aerodynamic airplane.
Collins’ YouTube videos explain how to fold and fly high-performance paper airplanes, and have more than 20 million views. He broke the 2012 Guinness World Record for “longest indoor distance flown by a paper airplane,” traveling a distance of 226 feet and 10 inches, nearly the length of a football field.
Guest speakers from NASA will be on hand, as well as representatives from local sustainability businesses, to discuss their experiences in their respective industries.
“The NorCal Science Festival is a substantial event that promotes STEM to children and creates the opportunity for a new generation of STEM enthusiasts,” festival planning committee sponsorship and fundraising chair Harmandeep Batth said. “Being able to be a part of this momentous event is a privilege to experience, especially when you get to see the joy on the faces of participants.”
The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at Tokay High School, 1111 W. Century Blvd., Lodi. Admission is free.
For more information, visit www.norcalscience festival.org, www.facebook. com/norcalsciencefestival, or www.instagram.com/ norcalsciencefestival.
