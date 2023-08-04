LODI — A 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at Century Park on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The Lodi Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 4:30 p.m. at Church Street and Century Boulevard. At the scene, police encountered the boy, who suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.
Police are still searching for a suspect.
Lodi officers seize marijuana plants
LODI — Officers with the Lodi Police Department’s special investigations unit seized dozens of marijuana plants on Tuesday, police said.
The officers were carrying out a search warrant on the 00 block of South Crescent Avenue when they encountered the illegal grow. The 35 plants seized were in various stages of growth, police said.
