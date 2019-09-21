Lodi report of people using drugs turns up stolen car

LODI — The Lodi Police Department is thanking an alert citizen who reported a suspicious circumstance Thursday night.
The citizen called police to report a group of people possibly using drugs inside a car parked in the 200 block of North Church Street at 6 p.m.
Officers located the vehicle and determined it had been stolen, police said.
Inside the vehicle were Lodi residents Katie Allen, 26, Nathan Allen, 27, and Joaquin Johnson, 44, police said.
All three were arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Katie Allen was also arrested on suspicion of possession of shaved keys and carrying an expandable baton.
Nathan Allen was also arrested on suspicion of possession of shaved keys, as well as drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said.
All three were booked into Lodi City Jail.