Inspire Coffee is, like other local coffee shops, working on a pickup only basis. But visitors aren’t going to the shop just to pick up a latte. Inspire has also been working with regular customers and their “church family” to gather canned and non-perishable food items, bread, toilet paper, baby supplies and other necessities that have been in short supply in recent days.
“When we started Inspire, one of our core values was to be more than just a coffee shop,” co-owner Lance Coffman said Friday.
Giving back has always been a goal, and it’s part of who they are, he added.
So when the shop learned that many Lodians were unable to get necessities — whether because the COVID-19 pandemic has made it unsafe to shop or their work hours have made it impossible to get to the store when popular items are in stock — Inspire put the word out through their network of friends and customers and on social media.
The Inspire community responded, bringing in donations of food — including the ever elusive bread — toilet paper, baby wipes and more. Now, the coffee shop is acting as a distribution hub for the bounty.
They’ve prioritized older people or others with disabilities when they hear of them, making sure they get needed items. After that, anyone is welcome to come into the shop and grab a roll of toilet paper or a couple cans of needed foods, customer or not.
“Were just passing them out, first come, first served,” Coffman said.
The Inspire team has been pleased to see that no one has been greedy. Several regular customers have donated multiple times, Coffman said.
“We’re using the trust system right now,” he said. “We can’t really ask too many questions. It’s between them and God, I guess.”
The team wanted to come up with a way they could help anyone in need, because the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting everyone hard. Even people who are still able to work might not be able to find needed groceries because some items have been regularly selling out.
“One of our core values is giving back, and this is one of our family’s ways of doing that, no strings attached,” Coffman said.
He and the rest of the Inspire team are grateful to their customers and their church family for making the food drive happen.
Disaster can bring our the best and worst in everyone, he said, but he’s seen a lot more people at their best than at their worst. Everyone has been uniting to do their part and get through this.
“That’s the bright light in all of this,” he said. “It gives me hope.”
Inspire Coffee is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 8 W. Pine St., Lodi. For more information, call 209-366-4545, visit www.inspirelodi.com, or follow them at www.facebook.com/inspirecoffeelodi or on Instagram @inspirelodicoffee.