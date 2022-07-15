STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Public Works announced this week that it will implement a temporary change in public self haul operating days at the North County Recycling Center and Sanitary Landfill beginning July 16.
North County Recycling Center will be closed Saturdays and Sundays until further notice, and residents should use the Foothill Sanitary Landfill in Linden or the Lovelace Materials Recovery Facility and Transfer Station in Manteca as alternate facilities. Commercial waste hauling will remain unchanged at all sites.
“Reducing operating days at the North County site is necessary to maintain safe operations for customers and staff, as well as maintain regulatory compliance at all three self-haul service locations,” Public Works Director Fritz Buchman said. “The County is making an all-out effort to recruit qualified workers to fill open positions. We fully expect this to be a temporary inconvenience and anticipate that the public self haul services will be restored as job openings are filled.”
If you are interested in applying for open positions, visit tinyurl.com/SJCPWjobs.
Because of the scheduling modifications, County solid waste facility hours of operation will be as follows:
• North County Recycling Center and Sanitary Landfill
17720 E. Harney Lane, Lodi
Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Foothill Sanitary Landfill
6484 N. Waverly Road, Linden
Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Lovelace Materials Recovery Facility and Transfer Station
2323 E. Lovelace Road, Manteca
Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
