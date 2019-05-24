LODI — Applications are being accepted for Assemblyman Jim Cooper’s Young Assemblymembers Program (YAP).
YAP is a four-week program in which students meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays through the summer and learn about the legislative process, effective advocacy, and work on community service projects. Most of the seminars will be at the California State Capitol. This program is geared towards high school students within the 9th Assembly District.
Anyone interested can contact Mike Hothi at 916-670-7888 or by email at Mikey.Hothi@asm.ca.gov. The application can be found at https://a09.asmdc.org/article/2019-young-assemblymembers-program.
— News-Sentinel staff
Woodbridge MAC recognizes community excellence
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Municipal Advisory Council on Thursday recognized the recipients of the 2018 Community Excellence Awards.
Woodbridge Masonic Lodge 131 was honored for participating in community activities, and for its commitment to helping local youths.
Richard and Sydney Curtia were honored for their efforts to keep their community clean, picking up trash during their daily walks.
— John Bays