The week of May 2 was National Teacher Appreciation Week, and when Live Oak Elementary School principal Rashelle Nass was given the idea to do something to improve her staff’s morale, she came up with a fun idea to get everyone on campus involved.
“I got an email that suggested doing something for staff morale, but wanted to do something other than food,” she said. “I feel a lot of times it’s like, ‘here’s a lunch or here’s a breakfast,’ and I wanted something to last all week, instead of one day, and I thought ‘what could I also do to encourage and show staff how much we appreciate them after being online all year, doing things they were not trained to do?’ (Distance learning) is all new.”
Nass researched activities and programs online, and found a “Survivor” challenge game that encourages people to do nice things.
Although it was called a “Survivor” challenge game, staff members don’t participate in grueling physical contests or vote each other off campus like is done on the prime time reality show.
Rather, the game is more akin to “Wheel of Fortune,” where Live Oak staff spins a wheel and is then given a challenge of kindness to perform. If completed, they earn a variety of point totals and a “grab bag” prize.
“I got it from a company that helped me with it,” Nass said. “So they set up the wheel and gave me the challenges, and I went though and edited a few things and changed it for staff. There are some funny ones like singing out loud, and I have videos of teachers telling other teachers how much they appreciate them. It’s been a lot of fun.”
The game is an online program where Live Oak staff enter the campus break room and use a laptop to “spin” the wheel. Players are then prompted to look up a numbered challenge in a provided book. They find the number given to them by the wheel, and set off on completing the challenge.
Challenges could be reading a book aloud to another class during a teacher’s prep period, posting pictures of their younger selves somewhere on campus or via email to the principal, sending “thank you” cards to co-workers or leaving Hershey’s Kisses on someone’s desk without them knowing.
Each challenge completed earns a player a certain number of points, as well as a small “grab bag” gift with money or a novelty cup. They also have a chance to win a larger themed gift bag containing goodies like wine, board games or books. Players spin once a day, and the staffer with the most points at the end of the week wins “the big prize,” Nass said.
“It was just about getting everyone involved,” she said. “And staff morale, I think, has been great. Everyone is just laughing and having fun. Which is great because it’s been a really rough year, and we started testing this week. So it was just kind of a way to lighten up the mood and have fun and tell everyone we appreciate each other.”
Some of the challenges teacher Nicole McKilligan was presented included providing a gift for one of the grab bags, as well as issuing a challenge to a coworker.
She was also challenged to write to a local newspaper and ask them to come to campus and observe teacher appreciation.
One of her prizes was a small grab bag with tea and sunflower seeds.
“I thought Mrs. Nass did such a cool thing for our staff, to give us kind of a fun thing to look forward to with teacher appreciation,” she said. “It was just camaraderie and just a lot of laughs. We got to see a lot of videos teachers made, or guess who this was. Just a fun week to break it up and just enjoy each other.”
Nass said she plans on finding another game for her staff to play next year during Teacher Appreciation Week, and might even find something for students to do, as well.