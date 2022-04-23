GALT — The Galt Police Department responded to fewer incidents and received less reports from the community in 2021 than it did the year prior, although vehicle accidents and injuries increased.
The department released its 2021 annual report Wednesday afternoon, and Chief Brian Kalinowski said he was proud of his staff, as well as the Galt City Council and community at large, for building a lasting foundation to keep the city safe.
“Every day, I continue to be impressed by the dedicated and professional service that the members of the organization provide the community,” he said in the report. “In 2021, our employees continued to perform this service in spite of COVID-19, the loss of Harminder Grewal, and injuries to Kapri Herrera, along with other external factors that reach beyond the community of Galt. It is because of the work done by the members of this organization, resulting in widespread support in the community, that the future is bright for the Galt Police Department.”
Last year, the department responded to a total of 21,008 incidents from 14,613 calls for service and 6,395 reports initiated by officers.
Of those 2,242 were traffic stops, 554 were misdemeanor arrests and 156 were felony arrests. In addition, 266 criminal citations were issued.
Compared to 2020, the department responded to 21,537 incidents from 15,708 calls for service and 5,829 reports initiated by officers.
Officers responded to 259 traffic collisions and 73 hit and runs last year, both up from 234 and 73, respectively, from 2020.
Sixteen of last year’s collisions were a result of driving under the influence, an increase of one from the previous year.
The only major crime that saw a major uptick form 2020 was assaults, which increased from 162 to 195. Assaults with firearms decreased from 12 to nine, and burglaries dropped from 64 in 2020 to 55 last year.
Vehicle thefts also dropped, from 54 to 32 over the course of the year, and larcenies saw the largest decrease, from 332 in 2020 to 285 in 2021. There was only one homicide in Galt last year, and it was the first in the city since 2017.
To view the entire report, visit tinyurl.com/GPDreport2021.
