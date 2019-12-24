PATTERSON — A Lodi man was killed in a rear-end collision on Interstate 5 last Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 7:20 p.m. Friday, a Honda Clarity was traveling southbound on I-5 north of Sperry Road, when the driver, a 40-year-old Lodi woman, slowed after traffic came to a near stop, the CHP said.
A 20-year-old woman from Sun Valley was driving a Jeep Wrangler at about 70 miles an hour, and failed to notice traffic had slowed down. The Jeep rear-ended the Honda, and both vehicles veered into the dirt median.
The left side of both vehicles struck the center divide safety cables, the CHP said.
A 41-year-old male passenger in the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. His identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the CHP said.
The accident is still under investigation, and drugs and alcohol are not considered factors, the CHP said.