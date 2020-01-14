Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Subway located at 420 E. Kettleman Lane just before 8 p.m. Monday. According to police, two masked men armed with handguns entered the store and the employees immediately locked themselves in a rear office.
The two robbers left empty handed a short time later, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi AAUW to meet Jan. 21 in Woodbridge
The Lodi branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its next meeting on Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Woodbridge Greens Clubhouse, 19052 Cypress Run, in Woodbridge.
The guest speaker is Robin Tolmach Lakoff, a nationally-noted author and Professor of Linguistics Emerita at the University of California, Berkeley who will be speaking about “The Bermuda Triangle: Language, Gender, and Power.”
For more information, email dwsatt@comcast. net.
— Wes Bowers
Free food distribution to be Thursday, Friday
LODI — The San Joaquin County Human Services Agency's Food For You program will be distributing food at various locations throughout San Joaquin County on Thursday and Friday.
Food will be provided to residents that meet income requirements and certify that they reside in San Joaquin County.
Individuals can pick up items including canned vegetables, fruit, meat, dry foods, and rice or pasta at the following locations:
• Lodi Community Center, 415 Sacramento Street, Lodi, distribution time 8:30 to 11 a.m.
• Lockeford Seventh Day Adventist Church, 19900 Elliot Road, Lockeford, distribution 8 to 11 a.m.
• Woodbridge Missionary Baptist Church, 673 Woodbridge Road, Woodbridge, distribution 10 to 11 a.m.
— Oula Miqbel
Political notes
McNerney to host open house in Stockton
STOCKTON — Congressman Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, will host an open house on Jan. 22 at his Stockton office, 2222 Grand Canal Blvd., Suite 7, at 6 p.m. The open house is an opportunity for constituents to share their thoughts and concerns. To RSVP, call 209-476-8552.
— Wes Bowers