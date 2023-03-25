The family of a 2-year-old husky that died after being tased by a Lodi police officer said it would continue to seek justice for the animal after the San Joaquin County District Attorney announced last week that the actions of officers involved in the incident did not warrant criminal charges.

“It’s not going to go away. It’s not going to get swept under the rug,” Aline Galeno said in a media statement Thursday. “Enzo did not attack anyone. They should have not tased him. We will not stop fighting for Enzo’s justice.”