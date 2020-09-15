LODI — Lodi Fire Department responded to a blaze at 4:20 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Central Avenue.
As crews arrived on scene, they found a detached garage fully engulfed in flame, Battalion Chief Tim Ortegel said. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to nearby structures, he said.
No one was injured during the fire. The cause was undetermined Monday.
— Wes Bowers
Mosquito district to spray in rural Lodi
LODI — Due to increased numbers of adult mosquitoes or detection of West Nile virus, the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct ground spraying in rural east and southeast Lodi.
The spraying for adult mosquito control using Evergreen 5-25 and/or DeltaGard is scheduled between 7:15 and 10 p.m. today in rural east and southeast Lodi.
The areas to be sprayed are bounded by East Sargent Road, south to East Harney Lane, east to one mile east of Tully Road, and west to Tully Road in rural east Lodi; and South Paddy Creek, Tokay Colony Road, Jack Tone Road and Hibbard Road in rural southwest Lodi.
If weather prevents spraying today, both areas will be sprayed between 7:25 and 10 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— K. Cathey
San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office to host Zoom meeting
FRENCH CAMP — Captain Dustin Kulling with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is hosting an informational Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday for municipal advisoery councils and neighborhood support groups.
Meeting participants must register prior to the meeting at www.tinyurl.com/sjsheriff-meeting.
— Wes Bowers
What’s your favorite holiday recipe?
Do you make a mean (and delicious) egg nog? Is your deep-fried or smoked turkey the talk of the town? Do family members beg you to bring your signature side dish or dessert to dinner?
The News-Sentinel is seeking holiday recipes for our upcoming November/December issue of Life & Leisure magazine. Whether you plan to cook for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, Diwali or another winter holiday, we’d love to showcase your favorite recipes.
Please email recipes to kyla@lodinews.com. Photos are welcome but not required. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 30.
— K. Cathey