A Southern California architectural firm has been contracted to demolish the former Joe Serna Charter School site and present several concept designs for its future use.
The Lodi Unified School District Board of Education on Tuesday voted 5-1 to approve a $39,920 contract with Santa Ana-based SVA Architects for site demolition and four conceptual plans for the property located at 19 S. Central Ave.
Board member Courtney Porter cast the dissenting vote.
Leonard Kahn, the district chief business officer, said SVA Architects will present its four conceptual plans for the site at a future meeting. If the board is unsatisfied with the four plans, Kahn said it can request SVA Architects to create two additional site plans.
Demolition will consist of removing three existing church buildings, while the structure known as the “white building” and adjacent portable classrooms located on the northern portion of the site along Pine Street will remain, according to a Tuesday staff report.
On Feb. 4, Kahn suggested the district convert the 2-acre site into a preschool, noting it would be difficult to build a campus that would accommodate older students.
Kahn said preschools are the focal point of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2019-20 budget, and because there is potential to receive some of the roughly $300 million in state facilities funds earmarked for expanding or improving preschools, that would be the best option for the site.
He added that a full-day preschool could also generate as much as $12,000 in revenues for the district.
Board members on Feb. 4 wanted to explore more options that were not preschools, such as a non-public school, or other educational facility that may generate more revenue for the district.
They were also not pleased with the fact the district spent $568,000 in Measure U funds to repair Serna’s roof in 2017, and then decided to move the campus to Houston School in Acampo the following year.
At the time, Superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer cited inadequate facilities, the kindergarten class being housed in the school’s basement, and lack of playground space as reasons for moving the Serna campus north.
According to the contract approved Tuesday night, SVA Architects will receive $15,480 for creating four site plans, and $24,440 for demolition of the three church buildings.
If two additional site plans are requested by the board, the firm will receive $7,740, the contract states.
There was no discussion about the contract Tuesday night.
Board member George Neely was absent from the meeting.