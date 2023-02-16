Another longtime Lodi organization will be celebrating a centennial this year, and the public will be invited to join in on the festivities.
The Woman’s Club of Lodi will celebrate the 100th year of its clubhouse, located at 325 W. Pine St., on April 1 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Kathryn Corradi, second vice president of the club, said the day will be filled with information about the building’s history, as well as tours of the site.
“We’ll have docents who can answer questions about the club,” she said. “The history of this club in our city is so rich. When you think back to 1908, and the women at the time bought it for just $50, and they paid for it in gold nuggets.”
Construction on the clubhouse began in 1922 and was completed in March of 1923, and today the site is listed on the national and state registries of historic buildings.
But while the building is 100 years old, the Woman’s Club itself dates back to 1906.
The desire for Lodi women to have their own social group in town began in the 1890s, when they started organizing lodges and chapters that were off-shoots of the Masonic Lodge, Knights of Pythias and Oddfellows, all of which were exclusively for men.
Some Lodi women joined temperance and anti-saloon groups, but they wanted more.
In 1906, the same year Lodi became an incorporated city with 2,000 residents, a civic improvement organization was created that has paralleled the City of Lodi’s growth and endured for a century.
Some 28 women gathered at the Methodist Church and formed the Ladies Improvement Club, proclaiming its purpose was to assist Lodi’s progress and betterment.
Emma Witte Humphrey was elected to be the first president and served until 1909.
At first, the club met in members’ homes. As membership increased, the club began meeting in the Odd Fellows Hall located at Sacramento and Elm streets.
The club used other venues, such as the Davis Hall on Pine Street and the small City Hall building on North Sacramento Street, as well as the Eagles Club hall at the corner of Sacramento and Locust streets as membership continued to grow.
In 1908, club joined the State Federation of Clubs, incorporating San Joaquin and six other counties. The Lodi club participated in efforts to plant trees along the highway and installed a drinking fountain on Sacramento Street in order to offer a non-alcoholic beverage choice for Lodi’s men.
The ladies also petitioned the Lodi Board of Trustees to build more sidewalks downtown.
In 1909, the club raised funds for a permanent home for the Lodi Library at 305 W. Pine St. Completed the following year, the library called the location home for 69 years. Today, it serves as the meeting hall for the Lodi City Council.
The club changed its name to the Lodi Woman’s Club in 1913 and had 65 members. Two years later, the club began a campaign to build its own clubhouse, and raised funds to purchase the 325 W. Pine St. site.
Nothing happened for the next five years, but by the time the clubhouse was completed in 1923, it had 450 members.
Today, the club has 155 members, and members raise money for scholarships awarded to high school students, and hold annual fundraisers such as the Mexican Fiesta Dinner next week and the Bunco Bonanza in March.
All proceeds are given to local charities and used to maintain the clubhouse.
“The building is timeless, because so much thought went into it when it was first constructed,” Corradi said. “When you see the beauty of the original floor and the original lighting... so much of (the clubhouse) is original. It says a lot about its history.”
Along with club fundraisers, the building is also rented out to nonprofit organizations for their own fundraising events, as well as weddings, bridal showers, meetings and conferences.
“It’s used by so many people for so many different things,” Corradi said. “We hope the community comes out to see the building and helps us celebrate this momentous occasion.”
The April event is free to the public, For more information about the club, visit thewomanscluboflodi.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.