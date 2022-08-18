LODI — The Lodi Police Partners will host a spaghetti dinner benefiting the Lodi Police Partners Foundation on from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the First Baptist Church, 267 N. Mills Ave., Lodi.
Diners can eat in or pick up dinner in the drive-thru. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased by calling 209-333-6886.
Monty Merrill to speak about balancing life at Fairmont SDA Church
LODI — The Fairmont Seventh Day Adventist Church, 730 S. Fairmont Ave., will host Monty Merrill, physical therapist clinical manager at Golden Bear Physical Therapy, at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
Merrill will discuss how fear affects overall health, as well as sharing exercises to improve breathing and balance.
Admission is $5, and includes dinner at 5 p.m. and the lecture at 6 p.m. For more information, call 209-334-1844.
Pollinators exhibit to open at San Joaquin Historical Museum
LODI — The San Joaquin County Historical Museum is hosting a new traveling exhibit, “Pollinators: Keeping Company With Flowers,“ from Saturday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 16.
The exhibit features nine sections of photography, including bees and wasps, butterflies and moths, flies, beetles, how to garden for pollinators, and how to observe pollinators.
A grand opening will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. A community market made up of local vendors including La Belle Nue Wine, Stonum Winery and Vineyards, Bombae + Co. Beeswax Candles, and more will showcase their wares made possible by the work of pollinating insects.
The KikBasil food truck will be available for guests to purchase lunch, and there will be activities for children.
Museum admission on Aug. 20 will be $5 for all guests 6 and older. Children younger than 5 will be admitted free. Parking in Micke Grove Park is $6, but free for museum members.
San Joaquin County Office of Education to host job fair in Tracy
TRACY — The San Joaquin County Office of Education will be hiring permanent and substitute instructional assistants on the spot on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to work in special education classrooms in Tracy and Mountain House. Permanent instructional assistants are eligible to receive a sign-on bonus of as much as to $1,000.
The SJCOE is also inviting prospective instructional assistants, licensed vocational nurses, and speech and language pathology assistants to work in SJCOE Special Education Programs sites located across San Joaquin County.
The in-person job fair will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at 1501 W. 11th St., Tracy.
A virtual job fair will also be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 for permanent, temporary, and substitute positions across the organization.
For more information about the virtual job fair, email anicewonger@sjcoe.net or call 209- 468-4899. For job descriptions and other employment opportunities with the SJCOE, visit www.edjoin.org/sjcoe. Those interested in attending the job fairs are encouraged to create a profile at
