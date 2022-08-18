LODI — The Lodi Police Partners will host a spaghetti dinner benefiting the Lodi Police Partners Foundation on from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the First Baptist Church, 267 N. Mills Ave., Lodi.

Diners can eat in or pick up dinner in the drive-thru. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased by calling 209-333-6886.