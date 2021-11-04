Trustees: Closing Houston School not an option

Lodi Unified School District teachers and parents alike all admitted Tuesday night that they initially thought an enrollment report on Houston School was a proposal to close the small campus.
Because the school has seen a steady decline in enrollment over the last few years, district staff has been looking for ways to bring more students to the Acampo site.
“This is not a report to close the school,” Superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer said. “This is a report based on responsibilities to bring you information about enrollment. It’s our responsibility to bring you information when we see a school declining in enrollment on a regular basis, and see if there’s any other option or support which could include boundary changes, but it’s not a report on closing a school.”
The options included adding more certified or classified staff members on site, create combination classes, or expand the enrollment boundaries.
Another option would be to convert Houston School into a focus area, which would entail developing a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, or STEM, curriculum: or incorporate visual and performing arts and other career exploration curriculum.
Staff presented these options as enrollment at the school has declined from 160 students in the 2018-2019 academic year to 144 students this year.
Not only did the board of education oppose closing the site, they did not favor the option staff presented.
“I did not take this as we need to close a school. I would not be for that,” Vice Chair Susan Macfarlane said. “We have been through a lot in the last year and a half — the students, and they come first, and our staff has, and they also come first. I think to make any decisions that would change the scope of Houston at this time is completely unacceptable and I would vote no on any way, shape or form on any of that.”
Macfarlane said while she liked having STEM, visual and performing arts at other campuses in the district, she didn’t think the parents, students or staff at Houston would go for it.
She, along with board member George Neely, said district staff needs to speak with the Houston community before presenting options to move forward.
“I appreciate this information here, but if you’re suggesting that we should pick one of the alternatives out of what you’ve done here, I think you’re off base on this,” Neely said. “You guys need to go back, you need to talk to parents and the staff, you need to get the cabinet together, and then bring us something. This is a big decision. This a very first step.”
Parents and teachers who attended Tuesday’s meeting to discuss changes at Houston School said they came prepared to fight, but were relieved when the board unanimously directed staff to engage with the community before voting.
“We appreciate that you understand all those numbers (in the enrollment report) represent people,” teacher Amy Darnell said. “Our students, our staff, our friends, our community — we appreciate all the ideas presented. I love the options, and appreciate your communication with us. We look forward to when a decision’s made that communication is made in a timely manner.”
Teacher Angela Lyndsay said since the district moved Joe Serna Elementary School to the site, every space on campus has been utilized, which was a major talking point during discussions to move the school to Houston.
“I’m grateful to hear you talk about ‘wait and see,’” teacher Lyndsay said. “The little Houston School is very vital to our community. I’m excited to hear you’re thinking about making it a focus school, and there are some ideas we have. No teacher is dying to teach a combo class, but when you do it, you become good at it. We feel confident in our skills, and it doesn’t daunt us. We don’t run screaming for the hills, we teach it.”
It is unknown when district staff would return with another suggestion for the site, but Macfarlane suggested tabling any discussion for about a year.
Board member Ron Heberle agreed, stating when he first saw Tuesday’s report, his thoughts were “no way, not now.”
“All I keep thinking about is our distance learning year,” he said. “Were coming back this year, and I think we owe it to the families and students to have a little sense of stability. So I don’t believe in changing course for Houston school at this time. It may change, but for the coming school year, I say leave it alone. If we want to entice other people to go there, we could give it a shot. It will be a shot in the dark unless we actually talk to people.”