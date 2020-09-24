LODI — A New Lodi is hosting a Lodi City Council candidates forum at 6 p.m. today, online at www.tinyurl.com/new-lodi-forum.
Candidates Mikey Hothi, Hector Madrigal and Natalie Bowman will be participating. Spanish translation will also be available.
— Wes Bowers
Mosquito district to spray in rural Lodi, Thornton
LODI — Due to increased numbers of adult mosquitoes or detection of West Nile virus, the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct aerial and ground spraying in rural west Lodi, Thornton and the nearby Delta.
Ground spraying for adult mosquito control using Evergreen 5-25 and/or DeltaGard is scheduled between 7 and 10 p.m. today in the Thornton area, from North New Hope Road south to West Kile Road, between Kile Road and half a mile east of Blossom Road.
Aerial spraying for adult mosquito control using Dibrom is scheduled between 7 and 10 p.m. today in rural west Lodi and the Delta area west of Lodi. In rural west Lodi, the area to be sprayed is bound by Highway 12 south to White Slough, east to half a mile west of Interstate-5, and west to 2 1/2 miles west of Interstate-5. In the Delta, portions of Brack Tract, Terminous Tract, Canal Ranch Tract and Staten Island will be sprayed.
If weather prevents spraying today, all three areas will be sprayed between 7 and 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
For more information, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— K. Cathey
McNerney to host online town hall meeting
STOCKTON — Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, will host a virtual town hall on consumer protection and fraud prevention from 6 to 7p.m. today. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will join the discussion to will answer questions and share information about how to recognize the warning signs of and protect yourself against fraud and scams.
Join the town hall online at www.tinyurl.com/mcnerney-townhall and use the passcode 843031.
You can also join by phone at 669-900-6833, Webinar ID 977 0126 3303 and passcode 843031.
— Wes Bowers
Free COVID-19 family drive-thru testing
STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Public Health Services, Stockton Unified School District, and County Supervisor Miguel Villapudua are partnering with San Joaquin General Hospital to provide a free, family-friendly drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for adults and children.
The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Hamilton Elementary School, 2245 Eleventh St., Stockton.
Along with free COVID-19 testing, families will receive fun giveaways and information to make sure they are safe and healthy during the pandemic. Giveaways will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks, hand sanitizer, food and toothbrush kits will also be given out during the event.
— K. Cathey