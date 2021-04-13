If the city’s facility department can retrofit several areas of the Lodi Public Library this week, the building will be open to the public by the end of the month on a limited basis.
Library director Anwan Baker told the Lodi Public Library Board of Trustees on Monday afternoon that he is hoping for an April 26 opening. The date will be confirmed later in the week, he said.
“I know the community has been really thirsting for us to reopen for in-person visits,” he said. “This is really exciting news and it comes at a time where it looked like the pandemic is decreasing, so everything is coming together. Just taking this first step to reopen to the public is an amazing thing, because we’ve been closed for a year now.”
The facilities department will be retrofitting the library’s service desk with Plexiglas, as well as two computer areas. Crews will also be installing hand sanitizer stations and wipes throughout the building, he said, adding the majority of tables and chairs will be removed from the library to prevent COVID-19 from lingering on surfaces and materials.
Some chairs will remain inside for citizens with mobility issues, Baker said.
Prior to the pandemic, the library was open Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
When it reopens, the library will operate 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for curbside service, and 2-6 p.m. for in-person service. On Saturday, hours will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for in-person service and 2-5 p.m. for curbside service, Baker said.
The library will be closed Fridays and Sundays.
Baker said these reduced hours match those implemented by the Stockton Public Library System, and they will only be in effect for a short period of time.
He added that staff wanted to offer more hours for in-person service, but many part-time workers found full-time employment during the pandemic, and two people retired as well.
Initially, there will not be volunteers providing assistance at the library due to the capacity limitations, he said.
“If we have five volunteers in the building, that detracts from the number of community members we can have in the building,” he said. “Another reason we won’t have volunteers initially is because they mix in very well with our staff, and we have just enough space in our staff room for social distancing. If we had volunteers, we’d need more space in our staff room. My hope is that as the tiers continue to drop throughout the pandemic, we’ll have more community members, as well as volunteers in the building.”
Upon opening, the library will operate a “Grab and Go” model that is being used by the majority of libraries across the country during this latest stage of the pandemic, Baker said.
Citizens will be limited to 30 minutes inside the library, where they will be able to browse and check out materials, pick up materials on hold or apply for a library card.
Computers will be available by appointment only, there will be no interactive toys for children and no extended research assistance.
There will not be any in person programs, used book sales, community room or meeting room access.
The bathrooms in the lobby will be closed because it will be difficult to ensure a handful of people will not be inside at once.
However, the family bathroom will be open by staff on request, and they will lock the doors when patrons are done.
The water fountain will also be out of service to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
In addition, the library will not accept donated materials, as the Institute for Libraries and Museums conducted a study and found COVID-19 can stay active on materials — books in particular — for as long as 96 hours.
Baker added the library does not have the space to quarantine donated materials, as staff is already quarantining materials returned through curbside service for a minimum of three days.
Personal protective equipment will be mandatory for all staff, and they will be encouraged to change masks and gloves throughout the day, baker said. Gloves will be optional. Patrons without masks will be provided one.
Prior to the pandemic, the library had one security guard, but Baker said he will be requesting permission from the city to have two on site, one of which will provide patrons a sticker that displays arrival and departure time that ensures the 30-minute time limit is adhered.
The second guard will patrol the library to ensure safety, Baker said.
“I can’t really think of any similarly-sized nonprofit or service providing entity that has been able to reopen like we’re planning on for the library,” trustee Caitlin Casey said. “This will really be a standalone example and really, what better location, and what better utility, than us.”